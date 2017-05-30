China’s war on pollution means little to people living near industrial park

Reuters, HANDAN, China

China’s Hebei Province, home to many of the country’s most polluted cities, has promised to close down companies that are poisoning the environment, but after years of protests, villagers living in the shadows of the Guantao Chemical Industry Park remain skeptical.

Though festooned with banners calling for the construction of “beautiful villages” and the “upgrade” of Hebei’s highly polluting heavy industries, the sprawling complex of chemical plants shadowing the villages of Nansitou and East Luzhuang often operates unchallenged by environmental regulators, residents said.

Local authorities turn a blind eye to factories that pollute air, water and land, they said.

In particular, they said that the plants do a lot of their dirtiest work at night, when inspectors are rarely seen.

“They just don’t come,” said a resident who would only identify himself by his surname Zhang.

Near his home was a patch of burnt undergrowth, the result of a vehicle carrying hazardous chemicals catching fire earlier this year, sending plumes of pungent smoke through the streets.

“I gave them a call, but none of them came,” he said. “We can’t stand the smell and there’s suddenly smoke everywhere.”

Provincial and municipal environmental authorities did not respond to requests for comment, but an inspector, surnamed Liu, who is responsible for monitoring the park, said by telephone that the facilities were under 24-hour surveillance.

In a bid to tackle the environmental impact of four decades of untrammeled growth, China is in the fourth year of a “war on pollution,” and has promised to take action against persistent offenders and the local governments that protect them.

Hebei’s proximity to Beijing — it virtually surrounds the capital and produces about a third of the particulate matter that often chokes the city — has put it on the front line.

The villages are on the outskirts of the steel city of Handan, which official figures show had the most polluted air in the first four months of this year.

In an archive of nearly 11,000 complaints submitted to the Hebei government in the past nine years and made available online, about 700 cases from across the province involved incidents of nocturnal pollution, with many complainants saying that local environmental bureaus did not have the clout to tackle the problem.

Pollution at night remained a problem and officials were working to rectify it, Handan’s Chinese Communist Party Secretary Gao Hongzhi (高宏志) said on the sidelines of China’s annual National People’s Congress in March.

“Some enterprises are reckless and they use the cover of night to emit pollutants,” he said, adding that the city was tracking late-night power consumption to catch culprits in the act.

“In 2014, we discovered more than 100 enterprises had this kind of problem, but last year it was down to about 40. This issue is very important and we are paying attention to it,” Gao added.

Residents said there had been a spike in cancer cases in the villages, especially in the past four years, though they could not provide proof in the form of data.

Government departments, disease control centers and hospitals in Hebei, Handan and in the local county governments did not respond to requests to provide figures for local cancer rates or causes of death.

Since 2008, swathes of farmland have been steadily taken over by the park, now consisting of about a dozen plants manufacturing pesticides and other toxic products such as benzene.