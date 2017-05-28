Agencies

UNITED STATES

Two die in stabbing attack

Two people died on Friday and another was hurt in a stabbing incident on a Portland light-railway train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim, one of whom was wearing a hijab, police said. Officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who had run from the train, the Oregonian newspaper reported. Police on Friday night were still working to identify the man and the people who were attacked. Before the stabbing, the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using “hate speech or biased language,” and then turned his focus on the women, police Sergeant Pete Simpson told the Oregonian. “In the midst of his ranting and raving, some people approached him and appeared to try to intervene with his behavior and some of the people that he was yelling at. They were attacked viciously.” One person was dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, Simpson said.

UNITED STATES

Planes, subs and cocaine?

A drug trafficker last year plotted to move US-bound cocaine between South and Central America with submarines and planes, the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn said. The office on Friday said that Gustavo Bermudez-Vanegas was awaiting arraignment on a cocaine-distribution conspiracy charge. He was arrested in Colombia and extradited to New York on Thursday. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment. The plot centered on moving cocaine through Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela on its way to Mexico and the US, court documents said.

UNITED STATES

Pentagon to test interceptor

The Pentagon is planning its first test of a system for shooting down an intercontinental-range missile (ICBM). The goal is to more closely simulate a North Korean ICBM aimed at the nation, officials said. The system has a spotty track record, succeeding in nine of 17 attempts against missiles of less-than-intercontinental range since 1999. The most recent test, in June 2014, was a success, but that followed three consecutive failures.

MEXICO

Drugs said behind killings

Drug violence might be behind the killing of four taxi drivers in the picturesque central town of San Miguel de Allende, a popular tourism destination that is home to thousands of US retirees, authorities said on Thursday. Mayor Ricardo Villarreal said that while the investigation into the Wednesday night slayings was continuing, the bloodshed appeared to be a “score settling” within the world of street-level drug sales. Villarreal said in an interview with Radio Formula that because San Miguel is a tourist destination, it is prone to small-scale drug sales. The four slain taxi drivers were targeted, not the victims of random attacks, he said.

UNITED STATES

‘Anti-fascist’ charged

A former San Francisco Bay Area community college philosophy teacher and “anti-fascist” advocate on Friday was charged with hitting several people in the head with a bicycle lock during a clash between supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump. Berkeley police officers on Wednesday arrested Eric Clanton, 28, at his Oakland, California, home. Police seized “flags, patches, pamphlets” and labels associated with “anti-fascist and anarchist political groups,” according to the complaint filed by prosecutors charging Clanton with four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.