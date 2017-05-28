Iraqis want justice for civilians killed in Mosul airstrike

AP, MOSUL, Iraq

Little has changed at the scene of the al-Jadida airstrike in Mosul, Iraq, that killed more than 100 civilians more than two months ago and ratcheted up pressure on the US-led coalition to address allegations of mounting civilian casualties in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group.

While bulldozers have cleared the main street of debris so vehicles and pedestrians can pass, the houses destroyed by the fierce clashes to “liberate” the neighborhood remain reduced to mounds of rubble.

Initially, residents were inundated with journalists and Iraqi government officials, but within a week the neighborhood was “abandoned,” said Ali Idriss, 30, whose home is within eyesight of the house hit by the US bomb on March 17.

Idriss said the Pentagon investigation released on Thursday that acknowledged 105 civilians were killed in the airstrike is relatively insignificant.

“It’s important to hear the Americans apologize, but justice would be the government giving the people of this neighborhood money to rebuild their homes,” he said.

From where he stood, at least five completely destroyed homes were visible.

The Pentagon report concluded that the 226kg bomb dropped on a house to kill two IS snipers should not have destroyed the entire structure.

The report said secondary explosions caused by explosives set by IS fighters inside the house killed the civilians sheltering there.

The report added that another 36 civilians might have been at the building at the time, but “there is insufficient evidence to determine their status or whereabouts.”

Poor weather conditions during the days leading up to March 17 made coalition aerial surveillance of the neighborhood impossible for the two days before the bomb was dropped, coalition spokesman US Colonel Joseph Scrocca said, adding that coalition surveillance was also unavailable on the day of the strike due to fog.

Two Iraqi officers who oversaw the operation that day said special forces soldiers on the ground instead visually confirmed the presence of IS fighters in the house and reported that no civilians were observed.

The officers spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The Pentagon report said the US coalition member who approved the strike did so “in accordance with all provisions of the applicable [rules of engagement] and Law of Armed Conflict.”

However, several residents of the al-Jadida neighborhood told reporters there were no IS fighters or explosives inside the house struck by the US bomb.