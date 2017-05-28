At least 52 dead as militias clash in Libyan capital

AFP, TRIPOLI

Forces loyal to Libya’s unity government yesterday said that 52 of its fighters were killed as they repelled rival militias in fierce clashes in the capital Tripoli.

Apart from sporadic gunfire in southern Tripoli, calm returned to the city yesterday.

Among the 52 killed in Friday’s clashes were 17 members of pro-Government of National Accord (GNA) forces who had been “executed,” GNA security official Hashem Bichr said.

There was no immediate confirmation from medical or other independent sources of the death toll, updated from Friday’s GNA Ministry of Health figures of 28 dead and more than 100 wounded that did not give a breakdown of the casualties.

Medical sources were not immediately available to confirm the figures.

In the south of Tripoli, an armed group loyal to the GNA seized a prison holding former senior officials of Muammar Qaddafi’s regime, a judicial source said.

Guards at al-Hadhba jail were forced to withdraw after the attack, said the source who requested anonymity, adding that two guards were killed.

By late on Friday, the GNA Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Justice said in a joint statement that all the prisoners had been handed over to them, and were “in good health.”

More than 30 senior figures of the toppled regime were held in the prison, including Qaddafi’s last prime minister, Baghdadi al-Mahmudi, and his former intelligence chief, Abdullah Senussi.

Both were condemned to death in 2015.

Friday’s fighting broke out in residential neighborhoods, reporters said.

They heard explosions and artillery fire rock the Abu Slim, Al-Hadhba and Salaheddin districts in the south of the city.

UN Libya envoy Martin Kobler appealed for a halt to the fighting.

“Voices of reason should prevail for the benefit of the country,” he said. “Political aims must not be pursued through violence. Civilians must be protected.”

Witnesses said tanks had been deployed in the fighting.

British Ambassador to Libya Peter Millett tweeted that he could hear explosions and artillery in south Tripoli.

He condemned “action by these militias who threaten security” ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began yesterday in Libya.

Groups hostile to the GNA said they had attacked loyalist forces.

By late afternoon the fighting had subsided, but intermittent gunfire could still be heard in several areas of the capital.

The fighting started around a complex of luxury villas that until March had served as the headquarters of militias loyal to former Libyan prime minister Khalifa Ghweil.

Ghweil was ousted from power when the GNA took office in March last year and has refused to recognize the new administration.

Loyalist forces seized the villas in four days of intense fighting that saw them expand their control over the capital.

Tripoli had been relatively calm since, but dozens of armed groups still operate there — including several that support Ghweil.

The GNA has won the support of various militias since it took office, but several parts of Tripoli remain beyond its control.

Relying on militia support and pitted against a rival administration in the east, the GNA has struggled to assert its authority.

In a statement on Friday, the GNA blamed Ghweil and Salah Badi, both leaders of the Fajr Libya coalition of militias which took power in Tripoli in 2014, and vowed to “retaliate mercilessly.”