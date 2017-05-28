Egypt targets militants after massacre

Reuters, CAIRO

Egyptian air force planes on Friday and yesterday carried out strikes directed at camps in Libya, which Cairo says have been training militants who killed dozens of Christians, Egyptian military sources said on Friday.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said he had ordered strikes against what he called terrorist camps, declaring in a televised address that states that sponsored terrorism would be punished.

The sources said six strikes took place near Derna in eastern Libya at about sundown on Friday, hours after masked gunmen attacked a group of Coptic Christians travelling to a monastery in central Egypt, killing 29 and wounding 24.

The Egyptian military said the operation was ongoing and had been undertaken once it had been ascertained that the camps had produced the gunmen behind the attack on the Coptic Christians in Minya.

“The terrorist incident that took place today will not pass unnoticed,” al-Sisi said. “We are currently targeting the camps where the terrorists are trained.”

He said Egypt would not hesitate to carry out further strikes against camps that trained people to carry out operations against Egypt, whether those camps were inside or outside the country.

Egyptian military footage of pilots being briefed and war planes taking off was shown on state television.

East Libyan forces said they participated in the airstrikes, which had targeted forces linked to al-Qaeda at a number of sites, and would be followed by a ground operation.

A resident in Derna, Libya, heard four powerful explosions and told reporters that the strikes had targeted camps used by fighters belonging to the Majlis al-Shura militant group.

The Islamic State group yesterday said that its fighters had carried the attack.

“A security unit from the soldiers of the caliphate set up a checkpoint to ambush tens of Christians headed for the Saint Samuel monastery west of the city of Minya,” a statement from the group said.

Islamic State supporters reposted videos from earlier this year urging violence against the Copts in Egypt.

At a village near Minya, thousands attended a funeral service that turned into an angry protest against the authorities’ failure to protect Christians.

“We will avenge them or die like them,” mourners said, while marching with a giant wooden cross.

Eyewitnesses said masked men opened fire after stopping the Christians, who were in a bus and other vehicles on a desert road.

Local TV channels showed a bus apparently raked by gunfire and smeared with blood.

Clothes and shoes could be seen lying in and around the bus, while the bodies of some of the victims lay in the sand nearby, covered with black sheets.

Eyewitnesses said three vehicles were attacked.

First to be hit were a vehicle taking children to the monastery as part of a church-organized trip and another taking families there.

The gunmen boarded the vehicles and shot all the men, and took all the women’s gold jewelry. They then shot women and children in the legs.

When one of the gunmen’s vehicles got a flat tire they stopped a truck carrying Christian workers, shot them and took the truck.

One of the gunmen recorded the attack on the Copts with a video camera, eyewitnesses said.

The attack took place on a road leading to the monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Minya Province, which is home to a sizable Christian minority.