Trump berates NATO on defense dues

AFP, BRUSSELS

US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a broadside at NATO allies for failing to pay their fair share of the defense bill.

The leader used the highest-profile platform of his first NATO summit in Brussels to accuse members of the alliance of owing “massive amounts of money.”

Unveiling a memorial to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the US at NATO’s new headquarters, Trump also urged the alliance to get tougher on tackling terrorism and immigration in the wake of the attack in Manchester, England.

Allies who had hoped to hear Trump publicly declare his commitment to NATO’s Article 5 collective defense guarantee were left disappointed as he made no mention of it and instead castigated them on their home turf.

“Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense,” Trump said as fellow leaders looked on grim faced.

Trump said that even if they met the commitment they made in 2014 to allocate 2 percent of GDP to defense, it would still not be enough to meet the challenges NATO faces.

“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States. Many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years,” Trump said.

The speech stirred memories of his campaign trail comments branding NATO as “obsolete” and threatening that states that did not pay their way would not necessarily be defended.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was repeatedly asked at a closing news conference about Trump’s comments, but said that while the president might have been “blunt,” his message was unchanged — the allies had to do more.

In dedicating the Sept. 11, 2001, Article 5 memorial, Trump was “sending a strong signal” of his commitment to NATO, Stoltenberg said. “It is not possible to be committed to NATO without being committed to Article 5.”

Trump said the bombing of a pop concert in Manchester on Monday, claimed by the Islamic State group, showed that “terrorism must be stopped in its tracks.”

“The NATO of the future must include a great focus on terrorism and immigration as well as threats from Russia, and NATO’s eastern and southern borders,” Trump said.

The focus on immigration echoed another key feature of Trump’s campaign, which included a vow to build a border wall with Mexico, a measure derided in Europe.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck an entirely different note as she unveiled a memorial made up of a section of the Berlin Wall to mark the end of the Cold War.

“Germany will not forget the contribution NATO made in order to reunify our country. This is why we will indeed make our contribution to security and solidarity in the common alliance,” Merkel said.

Trump’s rebuke came despite NATO saying at the summit that it would formally join the US-led coalition against the Islamic State, despite reservations in France and Germany about getting involved in another conflict.

Article 5 has been invoked only once in NATO’s six-decade history — after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington.

Brussels presented Trump with the first problems of a landmark foreign trip, including tense moments with the head of the EU and with key ally Britain.

A meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker did not go smoothly either, despite hopes it could clear the bad blood caused by Trump backing Britain’s Brexit vote.