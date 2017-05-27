Refugees at PNG camp told to leave or lose US ticket

Reuters, SYDNEY

Asylum seekers at an Australian-run offshore detention center in Papua New Guinea (PNG) must move to a community facility to be eligible for a refugee swap deal with the US, a notice posted at the camp and seen by reporters showed.

The directive, designed to help Australia empty and ultimately close the center on Manus Island, presents asylum seekers with a difficult choice, as they must voluntarily exchange a secure facility for an area where critics say they are likely to face violence and inadequate medical care.

Several of the refugees said they would not move to the nearby town of Lorengau, where authorities want them to shift in preference to staying at the detention camp.

“I’m not going to Lorengau,” said one asylum seeker, who refused to be named for fear of jeopardizing his application for US resettlement. “Many refugees have been beaten, robbed and abused [there] in different ways.”

Resettlement interviews held by US Department of Homeland Security officials will no longer be conducted at the detention center, authorities said in the notice.

“As Manus Refugee Processing Center [RPC] is closing, interviews at the RPC will cease,” Papua New Guinea immigration authorities said in the notice. “Interviews in other locations in PNG are being arranged and you will not need to return to Manus Island.”

Parts of the facility are to be closed as early as tomorrow, the notice added, but did not specify when the locations would be changed.

Australian and PNG authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment yesterday.

This week, US Homeland Security officials had begun “extreme vetting” interviews with some asylum seekers as the US begrudgingly honors a refugee swap deal with Australia that US President Donald Trump called a “dumb deal.”

Australia has pledged to take Central American refugees from a center in Costa Rica as part of the deal.

The swap is designed, in part, to help Australia close one of its offshore centers that is expensive to run and has been widely criticized by the UN over treatment of detainees.

It is unclear how many detainees are to be resettled under the deal.

Australia’s hardline immigration policy requires asylum seekers intercepted at sea trying to reach Australia to be sent for processing to camps at Manus and on the South Pacific island of Nauru.

They are told they would never be settled in Australia.

Asylum seekers are already allowed to travel to Lorengau during the day, but nearly all choose to remain in the detention center, located on a PNG naval base.

In contrast, while the Lorengau transit center is easily accessible, it is not guarded by security officers.