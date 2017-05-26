FEATURE: From coal miner to writer of China’s hit TV show

AFP, BEIJING

In the midst of China’s Cultural Revolution, a 14-year-old coal miner bought a yellowing, torn copy of Honore de Balzac’s biography from a book collector on the side of the street.

He became engrossed in the text and dreamt from then on that he would devote his life to literature — to become, as Balzac was, a “secretary transcribing history.”

Today, Zhou Meisen (周梅森) is a celebrated 61-year-old novelist and screenwriter who has captivated Chinese audiences with In the Name of the People (人民的名義), the first TV drama showing high-level government corruption to air in the country in more than a decade.

The drama, which completed its 55-episode run late last month, has been a pop culture sensation, garnering nearly 3 billion views across China’s biggest online video platforms.

It was even mandatory viewing at some government offices, local media reported, as some Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cadres were required to submit 1,500-word reviews describing their experience watching the program.

Based on Zhou’s novel of the same name, the show was produced with 120 million yuan (US$17.4 million) in funds from China’s top investigative and prosecutorial agency, and aimed to portray the inner workings of President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) wide-reaching anti-graft campaign.

The crackdown, launched after Xi took office in 2012, has been touted for targeting both high-level “tigers” and low-ranking “flies,” though critics have called the initiative a political purge.

The endemic corruption and lavish wealth among members of the CCP has long been a taboo subject.

Zhou avoided interviews with foreign press during the drama’s run, because he feared any small “misunderstanding” could cause the show to be taken off air.

“For the past 20 years I have been recording the dramatic changes in Chinese society,” Zhou told reporters. “Like the French society that Balzac portrayed, we are seeing the emergence of a new bourgeoisie.”

In the show’s first couple of episodes, the star anti-corruption investigator finds more than 200 million yuan in cash in a hidden chamber of a local official’s home.

The bills are everywhere — spread across a bed, stacked against a wall, even piled inside a refrigerator.

When the official sobs to the investigator that he comes from a family of farmers and “didn’t dare spend a cent,” the investigator counters: “Pity the nation’s farmers to have a son like you.”

The scene, which many viewers cite for getting them hooked, reflected an irony of China’s upper class: With their newfound wealth, the corrupt end up exploiting the same blue-collar workers among which they once counted themselves.

“My childhood was chaotic,” Zhou said. “We lived in such poverty. We relied on government stamps for everything, everything but air.”

The opening subplot is based on the real-life case of Wei Pengyuan (魏鵬遠), a deputy director of the national coal department who stored 200 million yuan in several apartments.

“This case surpassed my imagination,” Zhou said. “I thought putting this case at the start [of the show] would let my audience know: ‘This author does not tell lies.’”

Zhou had plenty of other material to draw from.

According to a January report from China’s Central Commission for Discipline, more than 1 million people have been punished as part of the anti-graft campaign.

In writing his novel, all his research came from public records and media reports, Zhou said.