Pope meets Trump at Vatican, urges peacemaking

Reuters, VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis yesterday urged US President Donald Trump to be a peacemaker at their highly anticipated first meeting, and Trump promised he would not forget.

Under clear blue skies, Trump received a tribute from the Swiss Guard in a Vatican courtyard where he was greeted by Archbishop Georg Ganswein, the prefect of the pontifical household.

Trump looked uncomfortable as he entered a small elevator taking him to the third floor of the Apostolic Palace, where he was accompanied by Ganswein and other officials along a frescoed corridor to the pope’s private study.

Following behind Trump were his wife, Melania, daughter Ivanka, her husband, Jared Kushner, a top White House aide, national security adviser Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster and adviser Hope Hicks.

The pope smiled faintly as he greeted Donald Trump outside the study and was not as gregarious as he sometimes is with visiting heads of state.

Donald Trump, seeming subdued, said: “It is a great honor.”

Even when the two were sitting at the pope’s desk in the presence of photographers and reporters, the pope avoided the kind of small talk that usually occurs before the media is ushered out.

The two talked privately for about 30 minutes with translators.

Both men looked far more relaxed at the end of the private meeting, with the pope smiling and joking with Donald and Melania Trump.

Francis gave the president a small sculptured olive tree and told him through the interpreter that it symbolized peace.

“It is my desire that you become an olive tree to construct peace,” the pope said, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter.

Donald Trump thanked him and said: “We can use peace.”

Francis also gave Trump a signed copy of his peace message, the tite of which is “Nonviolence — A Style of Politics for Peace,” and a copy of his 2015 encyclical letter on the need to protect the environment from the effects of climate change.

“Well, I’ll be reading them,” the US president said.

He gave the pope a boxed set of five first edition books by slain US civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

As Donald Trump and the pope said goodbye at the door of the study, he told the pope: “Thank you, I won’t forget what you said.”

Donald Trump’s meeting with Pope Francis, his third stop on a nine-day tour due to end on Saturday, was part of his world tour of religions after meeting leaders of Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia and visiting holy sites in Jerusalem.

While his talks in Saudi Arabia and Israel were mostly friendly, the meeting between the head of the Roman Catholic Church and the thrice-married, blunt-spoken Donald Trump had the potential to be a little more confrontational.

The pope said last year a man who thinks about building walls and not bridges is “not Christian,” a sharp reprimand for Donald Trump’s vow to build a wall along the US border with Mexico.

Donald Trump said it was “disgraceful” of the Argentine-born pope, who represents just over half of the world’s 2 billion Christians, to question his faith.

“If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS [the Islamic State group], which as everyone knows is ISIS’ ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been president,” he said during the campaign.

Donald Trump’s softer stance on environmental regulations is at odds with Francis’ view that climate change is caused mostly by human activity.