HONG KONG

Police arrest 21 Uber drivers

Police yesterday arrested 21 drivers suspected of working for Uber. They said the drivers were arrested in an undercover operation on suspicion of carrying passengers for hire and not having third-party insurance for their cars. The police said the 20 men and one woman were taken into custody and their vehicles impounded. They said they were continuing their enforcement action and could not rule out further arrests.

THAILAND

Security raised after attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday reassured the international community that the government would increase security at sensitive locations a day after a bomb exploded at a hospital in Bangkok, wounding 24 people. The attack on Monday coincided with the third anniversary of the military takeover and the army has blamed the incident on groups opposed to the junta. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened at the military-owned Phramongkutklao Hospital. “I would like the foreigners to know that security forces are looking after this,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai told reporters. “

VIETNAM

US delivers patrol boats

The US on Monday delivered six coastal patrol boats in a move that expands the two nations’ security cooperation. The six 13.7m Metal Shark patrol boats were officially handed over by US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius to the coast guard in Quang Nam province. The embassy said in a statement yesterday that the handover represented deepening cooperation in maritime law enforcement and humanitarian assistance in the nation’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.