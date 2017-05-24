‘I will not resign,’ Brazil’s Temer says

Reuters, BRASILIA

Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Brazilian Supreme Court.

“I will not resign. Oust me if you want, but if I stepped down, I would be admitting guilt,” Temer told Folha de S. Paulo, Brazil’s biggest newspaper, in an interview published on Monday.

Brazilians, who have become inured to a massive, three-year corruption investigation, were shocked last week by the disclosure of a recording that appeared to show Temer condoning the payment of hush money to a jailed lawmaker.

The scandal has threatened to tear apart Temer’s coalition in the Brazilian Congress and leave Latin America’s largest economy adrift as the president fights for his political survival, just one year after the impeachment of his predecessor.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has opened an investigation into the revelations that were part of plea bargain testimony by the billionaire owners of meatpacking giant JBS SA.

The court had been expected to decide this week whether to suspend the investigation at Temer’s request until it could be determined if the recording of his March conversation with JBS chairman Joesley Batista was doctored to implicate the leader.

However, Supreme Court Chief Justice Carmen Lucia on Monday ruled that the court would not take up the recording issue until Brazil’s federal police finished their examination of the tape and determined if it had been edited, possibly making it inadmissible as evidence in the investigation.

Shortly afterward, Temer’s lawyers said they had dropped their request that the investigation be suspended, given the court’s decision that the tape must be evaluated.

Ricardo Molina, a private expert Temer’s team hired to examine the tape, on Monday told reporters that the recording had clearly been edited and should not be accepted as evidence.

The investigator said he had found at least 70 points of “irregularities” in the 38-minute recording, such as moments where the audio was “clipped,” or when the voice of Temer was unintelligible.

Regardless, Claudio Lamachia, the head of Brazil’s powerful national bar association, which is calling for Temer’s impeachment, told reporters that plea-bargain testimony by JBS executives included more evidence against the president than just the recording.

Temer told Folha he was “absolutely” sure he was capable of finishing his term through the end of next year without giving up on his legislative agenda, which includes an ambitious overhaul of the country’s labor and social security regulations.

His coalition had already been struggling to muster the votes for the unpopular social security reform. Financial markets, which had largely anticipated approval of the reforms, slumped last week when the scandal broke.

“I will demonstrate political strength in coming weeks precisely by putting important bills to vote [in Congress],” Temer told Folha. “I am not doomed.”

Temer said the recording was not proof of wrongdoing and he did not report the vague references to bribery of officials because he did not believe them.

“Joesley is a loudmouth ... I have shown, with relative success, that what that businessman did was to induce a conversation,” the president told Folha.