China urges N Korea not to violate UN resolutions

Reuters, BEIJING

China urged North Korea not to violate UN Security Council resolutions with its nuclear and missile programs, after Pyongyang said it had successfully tested what it called an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The US has been trying to persuade China, North Korea’s lone major ally, to do more to rein in Pyongyang, which has conducted dozens of missile launches and tested two nuclear bombs since the start of last year, in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

The North has made no secret of its plans to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the US and has ignored calls to halt its weapons programs, even from China. It says the program is necessary to counter US aggression.

“We urge North Korea to not do anything to again violate UN Security Council resolutions,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said in a statement posted on the ministry’s Web site yesterday.

“At the same time, we hope all parties can maintain restraint, not be influenced by every single incident ... persist in carrying out Security Council resolutions on North Korea and persevere with the resolution of the issue through peaceful means, dialogue and consultation,” Wang said.

Wang was responding to reporters’ questions on Monday while in Ivory Coast, according to the statement.

North Korea on Monday said that Sunday’s launch met all technical requirements that could allow mass production of the missile, which it calls the Pukguksong-2, although US officials and experts questioned the extent of its progress.

The test was North Korea’s second in a week and South Korea’s new government said it dashed its hopes for peace on the peninsula.

US President Donald Trump has said that a “major, major conflict” with North Korea is possible over its weapons programs, although US officials say tougher sanctions, not military force, are the preferred option to counter the North Korean threat.

Wang also said that China had seen a “new change” on the part of South Korea with its willingness to “actively seek appropriate channels for dealing with the THAAD [Terminal High Altitude Area Defense] missile systems issue.”

“We hope South Korea can ... quickly pull out the thorn stuck in the throat of bilateral relations,” the Chinese minister said.

Relations between Beijing and Seoul, strained by the South’s hosting of the US missile system, have taken on a more conciliatory tone with the election earlier this month of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

China has been infuriated by the US deployment of THAAD in South Korea, saying it is a threat to its security and will do nothing to ease tensions with Pyongyang.

The US and South Korea have said the deployment is aimed purely at defending against any threat from North Korea, which experts have thought for months is preparing for what would be its sixth nuclear test in total.