Agencies

UNITED STATES

Pence triggers walkout

Dozens of graduates and family members on Sunday silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at the University of Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony. However, Pence also met with respectful applause when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of “all faiths” when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier that day. Trump has been criticized for using anti-Muslim rhetoric during his campaign, as well as his administration’s efforts to impose a travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations. Before Pence spoke, valedictorian Caleb Joshua Pine appeared to take issue with Trump as he urged his fellow graduates to “stand against scapegoating of Muslims.”

MEXICO

Bus accident kills 17

At least 17 people were killed and 31 were injured when a bus plunged about 90m off a roadside in a mountainous region in the south near the Guatemalan border, authorities said on Sunday. The accident occurred near the town of Motozintla when the bus ferrying people home from a spiritual retreat on the Pacific coast came off the road and fell down a steep slope, emergency services in the state of Chiapas said in a statement. The passengers came from the nearby municipality of La Trinitaria and at least 17 died and another 31 were injured, emergency services spokesman Daniel Cuate said. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

CANADA

Sea lion grabs girl

A girl and her family were left shaken after a large sea lion grabbed her and pulled her underwater in Richmond, British Columbia. The girl was sitting on a dock watching the animal in the water before it grabbed her dress and pulled her into the water. Onlookers at Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf screamed and a man thought to be a relative of the girl jumped in and lifted her to safety. She appeared physically unharmed. The sea lion appeared to have been drawn to the dock by people who were throwing bread crumbs into the water. The incident was caught on video by a student, Michael Fujiwara.

UNITED STATES

Texas to pass bathroom law

Texas lawmakers have revived a more narrowly focused version of a transgender “bathroom bill” like the one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms. A broader proposal mandating that transgender Texas residents use public restrooms according to their birth certificate gender sailed through the state Senate. It had stalled in the House of Representatives until Sunday night, when supporters attached it to a separate bill. It will now go back to the Senate and is expected to be signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

FRANCE

Eastwood may act again

Hollywood screen legend Clint Eastwood, 86, on Sunday said that he was not ruling out a return to acting. The actor-turned-director told an audience at the Cannes Film Festival that he occasionally missed performing, adding: “I did a lot of it for a long time. I’ll visit it again someday.” The Oscar-winner, who backed Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election, steered clear of politics at a packed masterclass at the film festival, but he did rail against political correctness, saying: “We’re killing ourselves by doing that; we’ve lost our sense of humor.”