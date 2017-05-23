Cash-strapped WHO spends big on travel

AP, LONDON

The WHO routinely spends about US$200 million a year on travel — far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health, including AIDS, tuberculosis or malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press.

As the cash-strapped UN health agency pleads for more money to fund its responses to health crises worldwide, it has also been struggling to get its own travel costs under control.

Despite introducing new rules to try to curb its expansive travel budget, senior officials have complained internally that UN staffers are breaking the rules by booking perks, such as business-class airplane tickets and rooms in five-star hotels.

Last year, the WHO spent about US$71 million on AIDS and hepatitis, US$61 million on malaria and US$59 million to slow tuberculosis. Still, some health programs do get exceptional funding — the agency spends about US$450 million trying to wipe out polio every year.

On a recent trip to Guinea, where WHO Director-General Margaret Chan (陳馮富珍) praised health workers in west Africa for triumphing over Ebola, Chan stayed in the biggest presidential suite at the Palm Camayenne hotel in Conakry. The suite has an advertised price of 900 euros (US$1,008) a night.

The agency said that Chan’s overnight stay in Guinea cost the same as all other WHO travelers — 212 euros — but declined to say who picked up the tab, noting only that her hotels are sometimes paid for by the host country.

However, some say that sends the wrong message to the rest of the agency’s 7,000 staffers.

“We don’t trust people to do the right thing when it comes to travel,” WHO director of finance Nick Jeffreys said during an in-house seminar on accountability in September 2015 — a video of which was obtained by the AP.

Despite WHO’s numerous travel regulations, Jeffreys said staffers “can sometimes manipulate a little bit their travel.”

He said the agency could not be sure they were always booking the cheapest ticket or that the travel was even warranted.

“People don’t always know what the right thing to do is,” he said.

Ian Smith, executive director of Chan’s office, said that the chair of WHO’s audit committee said the agency often did little to stop misbehavior.

“We, as an organization, sometimes function as if rules are there to be broken and that exceptions are the rule rather than the norm,” Smith said.

Earlier that year, a memorandum was sent to Chan and other top leaders with the subject, “ACTIONS TO CONTAIN TRAVEL COSTS” in all-caps.

The memo reported that compliance with rules that travel be booked in advance was “very low” and said the WHO was under pressure from its member countries to save money.

Travel would always be necessary, but “as an organization we must demonstrate that we are serious about managing this appropriately,” the memo said.

In a statement to the AP, the UN health agency said “the nature of WHO’s work often requires WHO staff to travel” and said costs had been reduced 14 percent last year compared with the previous year — although that year’s total was exceptionally high due to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Nonetheless, staffers are still openly ignoring the rules.

An internal analysis in March, obtained by the AP, found that only two of seven departments at WHO’s Geneva headquarters met their targets and concluded the compliance rate for booking travel in advance was between 28 and 59 percent.