Aircraft clips supply truck at LA airport, eight injured

AP, LOS ANGELES

Eight people were injured on Saturday after an Aeromexico passenger jet clipped a supply truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The Boeing 737 was taxiing to an arrival gate and crossing a service road when the aircraft’s right wing tip “acted like a hook,” lifted the rear top of the high-profile truck and tipped it over, airport official Rob Pedregon said.

Two people in the truck were seriously hurt and six others received minor injuries, fire officials said.

Airport officials said no one was hurt on the flight from Mexico City, which was carrying 149 passengers and crew.

The aircraft’s wing was damaged in the collision, the city fire department said.

The airport’s preliminary investigation has not yet determined the aircraft’s and the truck’s speed at the time of the collision or how they came to be so close to one another, Pedregon said.

“Someone made a grave mistake, we need to determine who it was,” Pedregon said, adding that the US Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board would likely get involved in the investigation.

The truck belonged to Irving, Texas-based G2 Secure Staff, which provides a range of services for airlines and at airports across the country, Pedregon said.

Messages to G2 and to Aeromexico were not returned.