Cult classic ‘Twin Peaks’ back after 30-year hiatus

AFP, NEW YORK

Twin Peaks, the quirky television show turned cult classic that gave way to a new age of television, makes its hotly anticipated return today, nearly three decades after its debut.

Little has emerged about the third season’s 18 episodes, the first of which are to air this evening on the cable network Showtime, which took the series over from ABC, home of the first two seasons.

Even most of the show’s actors are in the dark about all the details of the small-town drama’s revival — only Kyle MacLachlan, who returns in his role as FBI special agent Dale Cooper, was able to have a single read of the entire script.

Although viewers have known since the beginning of the second season who killed Laura Palmer — a high-school student whose shocking murder launched the plot — an air of mystery lingers.

Most of the show’s original cast members have returned to reprise their characters’ roles nearly a quarter-century after the second season wrapped.

Director David Lynch, who co-created the series from the early 1990s, also returned to direct the reboot, his first major project since he directed the film Inland Empire 11 years ago.

Contemporary to The Cosby Show and Roseanne, Twin Peaks emerged as unclassifiable — a series whose narrative style, rhythm and music took a striking departure from standard TV fare toward a more cinematic feel.

Neither soap opera nor crime series — but simultaneously a bit of both — the show defied all labels, adding to its recipe for success a pinch of the supernatural.

Madchen Amick, who plays the waitress Shelly Johnson, told the magazine Entertainment Weekly that the show “gave the audience what they were craving, which was intelligence and mystery and something different.”

The enigmatic series deliberately left gray areas when traditional television took pains to avoid them.

Each episode lasted about an hour, “but it actually necessitated discussion following it,” Lindelof said.

The show quickly gained a loyal fan base, which has grown decades later thanks to a new generation of devotees who have binge-watched episodes.

“The fans kept the memory alive and they’re about to be rewarded,” MacLachlan said. “I hope that they’re going to be happy with what we’ve done.”

When the actor went to work on other shows — including the hits Desperate Housewives and Sex and the City — he said writers would often come to him to sing the praises of Twin Peaks.