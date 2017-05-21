China denies US’ allegations about pilots’ misconduct

AFP, BEIJING

China has denied US allegations that two Chinese fighter jets acted unprofessionally in intercepting a US military plane earlier this week, saying that its aircraft were acting in accordance with the law.”

“Related remarks from the US side are inconsistent with fact,” the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said in a statement posted to its Web site late on Friday.

“On May 17, a US reconnaissance aircraft was carrying out an operation in airspace over the Chinese Yellow Sea [the northern part of the East China Sea], and Chinese aircraft acted to identify and investigate in accordance with the law,” the statement said, calling the action “professional” and “safe.”

The US Air Force said in an earlier statement on Friday that its plane, a WC-135 Constant Phoenix, was conducting a “routine mission” in international airspace when it was intercepted by two Chinese Sukhoi SU-30 fighter aircraft.

The WC-135 is a so-called “sniffer plane” designed to scan the atmosphere for signs of nuclear activity.

The statement from Beijing came as Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) yesterday discussed preparations for the first round of the China-US diplomatic and security dialogue in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Yang and Tillerson “exchanged views... [on issues] of common concern such as the Korean Peninsula,” but did not say whether the aircraft incident was discussed.

China urged the US to halt such reconnaissance exercises to prevent future incidents.

“The American military’s frequent reconnaissance operations are the root cause of security issues between the Chinese and US navy and air forces,” the Chinese national defense ministry’s statement said.