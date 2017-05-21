Cambodian parties start local election campaigns

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

Cambodian parties yesterday launched campaigns for local elections on June 4 against the backdrop of a political crackdown by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has vowed to stay on after more than three decades in power.

Hun Sen’s main rival, opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party leader Kem Sokha, held a rally with tens of thousands of supporters in Phnom Penh, while thousands of Hun Sen’s supporters gathered in another part of the city.

Sokha promised to fight corruption and give more power to local authorities.

The local elections next month could be a springboard for next year’s general election.

Opponents accuse Hun Sen of stepping up political attacks ahead of the elections — stopping demonstrations, detaining activists and threatening journalists.

Hun Sen has said that if his party would not win, there could be civil war in the nation, which was devastated by the Khmer Rouge genocide in the 1970s.

Yesterday’s rallies were peaceful.

“We will lead to victory and be in power in the nearest future,” Sokha told supporters.

His supporters flew flags from motorbikes and trucks as they headed to other provinces to campaign.

Sokha became leader of his party in March after the resignation of Sam Rainsy, who said he was quitting because he feared a government attempt to ban the party.

At a rally for the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, Phnom Penh Governor Pa Socheatvong read a statement from Hun Sen, who promised to do better for the people and highlighted the achievements of the party under his rule.

“It took this nation from the dark past and most painful time to a delightful period full of hopes,” the message said.