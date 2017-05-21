US trade representative debuts at APEC meeting

Reuters, HANOI

US President Donald Trump’s new trade representative yesterday held his first face-to-face meetings with some key partners as the US charts an “America First” policy that has upended the old global order and sparked fears of protectionism.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met ministers from Canada and Japan on the sidelines of a gathering of APEC countries in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, the biggest trade meeting since Trump took office.

Its members account for more than 40 percent of world trade.

Lighthizer and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko agreed on strengthening bilateral trade and removing barriers, a statement from the US trade representative said.

“In particular, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation to address common concerns with respect to unfair trade practices utilized by third countries,” the statement said.

The word “fair” has increasingly entered the US trade lexicon alongside its old mantra of “free” as Trump seeks to do more to enforce or renegotiate trade agreements in the name of protecting US jobs — particularly in manufacturing.

A draft seen by reporters of the APEC meeting statement to be issued today emphasized free trade and warned of the dangers of protectionism.

However, the different approaches were evident in Hanoi.

Lighthizer was due to meet about a dozen ministers there, a US official said.

The veteran lawyer and trade negotiator was only confirmed in his new role earlier this month.

China, putting itself forward as a global free-trade champion in light of the US shift, will be pushing a free-trade agreement to encompass the vast majority of Asian economies. The Asia trade deal it favors is called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Meanwhile, Japan is leading countries that want to persist with the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal ditched by Trump in one of his first acts in office. The TPP excludes China and covers a broader scope than the trade agreement favored by Beijing.

Japan still hopes to bring the US back to the agreement, but is trying to get the 11 remaining countries to push ahead. Discussions were scheduled to take place yesterday and today.

“The gains from the TPP are definitely worth holding onto if we can. We want to build a consensus for a TPP II,” Australian Minister for Trade and Investment Steven Ciobo told reporters.

The greatest challenge is keeping on board Vietnam and Malaysia, which joined largely to benefit from better access to the US market.

Officials from both countries have said that without the US they would want to renegotiate.

A Japanese official said renegotiation did not make sense if the goal was to eventually bring back the US.