Agencies

MYANMAR

EU official urges aid access

A senior EU official has urged the government to allow full aid access to the north of Rakhine state, where thousands have fled their homes after a months-long army crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides on Sunday said he pushed for unrestricted humanitarian access during a three-day visit to the nation, which included a tour of northern Rakhine. Stylianides said some foreign aid workers had been granted access to the area, but more must be done to help 16,000 people who are still displaced before the imminent onset of the monsoon.

SINGAPORE

Foreigners barred from rally

Foreigners will be barred from attending the city-state’s annual gay-pride rally, its organizers said, as the government tightens rules against the involvement of non-citizens in protests. The Pink Dot rally, which started in 2009, has attracted crowds of up to 28,000, despite a backlash from conservative groups. However, the government implemented new rules in November last year allowing only citizens and permanent residents to attend such events, which take place at the Speakers’ Corner. Pink Dot’s organizers said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday that they will have to carry out checks to ensure that only citizens and permanent residents join the rally on July 1. Violators face a fine up to S$10,000 (US$7,127) or a jail term of up to six months or both on conviction.

YEMEN

Cholera outbreak reported

Officials in Sana’a, controlled by the armed Houthi movement, on Sunday declared a state of emergency after an outbreak of cholera, which has killed dozens of people. The Ministry of Health called on humanitarian organizations and other aid donors to help it deal with the epidemic and avert an “unprecedented disaster.” The health system, severely degraded by more than two years of war that also displaced millions, cannot cope, state news agency Saba said. The disease has killed 51 people since April 27, the WHO said on Thursday, and 2,752 people are suspected cases.

MALAYSIA

Endangered tortoises seized

Customs officials at Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday said they had seized 330 endangered angonoka tortoises and Indian Star tortoises that were smuggled into the country. The tortoises had been flown into the country from Madagascar on Sunday and were documented in the flight’s manifest as stones, Deputy Customs Director Abdul Wahid Sulong told reporters. The tortoises are valued at 1.2 million ringgit (US$277,000) and the local address to which they were shipped was found to be false, he added.

AUSTRALIA

Police recount grisly find

Police who found a dismembered body being cooked on a stovetop in an apartment thought they had stumbled on a Halloween prank, they told an inquest yesterday. Chef Marcus Volke is alleged to have murdered his Indonesian transgender wife, Mayang Prasetyo, on Oct. 4, 2014, and attempted to cover it up by cutting up her body and cooking it. The building’s management reported a rank smell coming from the couple’s Brisbane home. When officers arrived Volke told them he needed to lock up his dogs, but instead he bolted the door and fled, hiding in an industrial bin where he killed himself.