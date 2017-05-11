Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Man survives croc attack

A man searching for food in a river by a remote Aboriginal community has survived multiple bite wounds after a crocodile mauled his chest and arm, paramedics said yesterday. The 54-year-old was “collecting food in the local waterway” in Palumpa, 353km southwest of Darwin, on Tuesday afternoon when he was attacked, NT CareFlight Rescue Helicopter said. “He was able to fend off the crocodile which was 2m in length — a juvenile saltwater crocodile,” CareFlight’s David Wheeldon said. The man, who was not named, suffered multiple bites and was “bleeding a lot,” but was able to walk away from the Daly River and get someone to drive him to a local medical center, Wheeldon said. He was treated and then taken by CareFlight to the Royal Darwin Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. “There was nothing out of the ordinary [in what the man was doing], it’s a natural hazard which has been there for thousands of years,” Wheeldon said. “He knew how to handle himself and luckily ... the community looked after him to get him to the care he needed.”

AUSTRALIA

Baby breastfed in Senate

A Greens senator made political history by becoming the first person to breastfeed a baby in the federal parliament. Larissa Waters on Tuesday returned to the Senate for the first time since giving birth to her second child and brought the baby in for a feed during a vote. “So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli,” she wrote on Twitter. Being able to breastfeed in the chamber follows new rules introduced last year to create a more a “family friendly” parliament in the wake of what has been described as a “baby boom” among politicians. Under previous rules, children were technically banned.

CHINA

Knife attack injures 18

Police in Changchun said 18 people were injured when a man attacked people on a city street with a knife. The Changchun police department said on its microblog that the 50-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s attack was taken into custody after being shot. It said none of the injuries were life-threatening and officers were looking further into any possible motivations. The police blog cited family members as saying that the suspect, Wang Yunwei (王運維), had formerly been hospitalized for mental health issues.

UNITED KINGDOM

Girl dies after park accident

An 11-year-old girl on Tuesday died in hospital after falling from a water ride during a school trip to a theme park, police said. The accident happened while she and classmates were on the “Splash Canyon” ride, described by Drayton Manor Park in central England as “the most unpredictable and thrilling of river rapid rides.” The young girl was rescued from the water by park employees before the emergency services arrived. She was then airlifted to hospital where she died of her injuries, police said. “Ambulance staff administered advanced life support before she was flown to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, with the doctor continuing treatment enroute. Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital the girl passed away,” an ambulance spokesman said, without giving the girl’s name or details of her injuries. A visitor to the park, Fiona Fletcher, told the BBC she saw Drayton staff with “tears running down their face.”