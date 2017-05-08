Agencies

UNITED STATES

Teen with BB gun killed

Police on Saturday shot and killed a 15-year-old student after he pointed a BB gun at them in a high-school parking lot, authorities said. The Torrey Pines High School student called 911 shortly before 3:30am to ask officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy in front of the school, according to a police statement. When two officers arrived, they spotted a youth in the front parking lot, but as they got out of their patrol cars, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer, police said. The officers drew their guns and ordered him to drop the weapon, but instead he began to walk toward an officer, they said. Both officers fired, hitting him several times, police said, adding that they performed first aid and summoned paramedics, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.

MEXICO

Rights advocate found dead

A human rights and environmental campaigner, apparently from the US, was killed in a state plagued by organized crime, the authorities said on Saturday. The body of the unnamed man was found in a home in the city of Teocelo in Veracruz state, the state prosecutors’ office said. “On the man’s body, injuries produced by gunfire can be seen on the right side of the cranium,” it said. The man’s initials were given, but his name was withheld. However, local residents told reporters that the man was Gordon Strom, a US national who had been living in Teocelo for years teaching about environmental issues and human rights.

TANZANIA

Bus crash kills 32 students

A bus crash that claimed the lives of 32 primary-school students, two teachers and the driver was likely caused by speeding, police said. “Preliminary investigations show that the accident is due to speeding,” regional police chief Charles Mkumbo told the state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corp late on Saturday. The accident happened earlier that day when the bus went off the road and into the Marera River gorge in Karatu District near the northern city of Arusha where the children were attending Lucky Vincent Primary School.

DENMARK

Brewer puts the ‘P’ in pilsner

A brewery is drawing on 50,000 liters of urine collected from the largest music festival in Northern Europe in producing a novelty beer aimed at the more adventurous drinker. The beer — named “Pisner” — contains no human waste, but is produced from fields of malting barley fertilized with human urine rather than manure.