Agencies

INDIA

Truck crash kills at least 14

Police said that at least 14 people died when a small truck carrying them fell into a canal after smashing into a concrete railing on a highway in the nation’s north. Police officer Hem Pal Singh said another 22 people were injured in the accident early yesterday in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. Singh said the victims were returning home after attending a pre-wedding ceremony, adding that the driver apparently dozed off and lost control of the vehicle. Police figures showed that the nation has the world’s highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes.

JAPAN

Patrol aircraft to be donated

The government plans to donate retired military patrol aircraft to Malaysia, a report said yesterday, as alliances strengthen in response to China’s maritime claims. The two countries are among a number in the region stepping up defense cooperation against what they see as Beijing’s aggressive stance on the high seas. Beijing insists it has sovereign rights to almost all of the South China Sea — strategically vital waters, where Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei also have claims. Responding to a request by Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo plans to offer decommissioned Lockheed P-3C Orion patrol aircraft, the Nikkei said, quoting an unnamed official at the Ministry of Defense. The National Diet is deliberating a bill that would allow the nation to provide military equipment to other countries at no cost. Malaysia would likely be the first beneficiary once the bill is passed, the Nikkei said, without clarifying how many P-3Cs the government plans to hand off. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has about 60 P-3Cs in operation and plans to retire those that have logged about 15,000 hours of flight time. Immediate confirmation of the report was not available.

NEPAL

Sherpas prepare for climbs

Sherpas are fixing the final route to the summit of Mount Everest and the first climb of the season could be days away, an official said. High winds and snow near the summit were yesterday slowing down the work, but the first climb could happen as early as tomorrow, said government official Gyanendra Shrestha, who is stationed at base camp. The workers were fixing ropes above the last camp before the final approach to the summit, at the South Col, located at about 8,000m, he said. The Department of Tourism has issued a record number of permits to 317 climbers to attempt to scale the 8,850m summit this year. An equal number or more of Sherpa guides are to accompany them. May is the best month to climb Everest and there are at least a couple of windows of favorable weather on the summit. Last year, the government issued permits to 289 climbers.