Agencies

BRITAIN

Philip to stop royal duties

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from royal duties this fall, Buckingham Palace said yesterday. Philip, 95, made the decision himself with the full support of the queen, the palace said in a statement. Philip, known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has had heart disease and other ailments in recent years, but has nonetheless maintained a vigorous public schedule. He seemed to be in good health on Wednesday at an appearance at Lord’s. He joked about being the world’s most experienced person when it comes to unveiling plaques. Officials said the queen, who turned 91 last month, would keep carrying out royal engagements with the support of the royal family. The palace said Philip will continue heading numerous charitable organizations, but will not play an active role attending engagements. The palace did not offer any new details about his health and there were no indications of any new problems. The statement indicated Philip will carry out previously scheduled engagements between now and August.

CUBA

Succession line-up teased

One of the highest-profile members of the ruling family said the country could be surprised by the person who succeeds her father as president. Mariela Castro’s uncle, Fidel, led the nation for a half century before he was succeeded by her father, Raul Castro. Raul Castro has said he plans to step down in February next year. International and domestic observers widely expect him to be succeeded by 57-year-old First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel. When asked on Wednesday about the succession process, Mariela Castro said: “Sometimes you’re going in one direction and suddenly you look over here and go: ‘Wow, how interesting, I hadn’t focused on this person.’” She said that “there are always surprises.”

UNITED STATES

Google shuts down spam

Google said it shut down an e-mail spam campaign that impersonated its online file service, Google Docs. According to online reports — in particular, a detailed user thread on Reddit — clicking on an e-mailed share link, purportedly from a known source, was taking users to a site that asked permission for a fake app calling itself “Google Docs” to access their accounts. If they agreed, the app would then send additional copies of the original e-mail to the users’ contacts. Earlier reports suggested the attack was a phishing scam potentially aimed at harvesting personal information and maybe even Google login credentials. However, in a statement late on Wednesday, Google said that while the campaign accessed and used contact information, no other data was apparently exposed. Google said it was able to stop the campaign in about an hour.

UNITED STATES

Exam exploit thwarted

Police said two University of Kentucky students crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor’s office, but were caught because he was working late. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that university police cited Henry Lynch II and Troy Kiphuth, both 21, for third-degree burglary and referred the case to Fayette County Circuit Court. University spokesman Jay Blanton told the newspaper the instructor left his office at about midnight on Tuesday to get something to eat. When he returned, two men ran from the office. One of them later returned and confessed. Police said Lynch told officers he tried stealing the exam earlier in the night, but could not find it.