Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Environment chief rejected

A panel of the Commission on Appointments yesterday rejected the appointment of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez on the recommendation of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. Lopez had locked horns with the mining industry and members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet after ordering the closure and suspension of 23 mines she said harm the environment and residents. She also canceled 75 mining contracts after an audit showed the mines were harming the environment, damaging watersheds and causing siltation in coastal waters and farms.

ISRAEL

Hamas’ detentions criticized

Human Rights Watch yesterday said that Hamas’ detention of two Israeli citizens with a history of mental illness was “cruel and indefensible.” The New York-based group said in a report that Avera Mangistu and Hisham al-Sayed had likely wandered into Gaza on foot and had no connection to hostilities with Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Hamas has indirectly acknowledged holding them, but has said it would not provide confirmation until Israel releases dozens of its jailed members. The group called on Hamas to release them, and to treat them humanely and allow them to communicate with family.

CHINA

UN rights envoy followed

A UN envoy on human rights said he was followed by security officers during an official trip to the nation and that some civil society representatives he met with were intimidated and faced reprisals. UN special rapporteur Philip Alston said the Chinese government’s conduct was at odds with the need for UN experts to have the freedom to assess situations and preserve source confidentiality. He details difficulties in a final report on his mission to China in August last year, which was e-mailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday. It is to be delivered to the UN Human Rights Council in June.

JAPAN

Flight brawl leads to arrest

Police have arrested a drunken American man over a punch-up with another passenger on an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight, which caused a delay, officers said yesterday. The man, whose name has not been released, was pulled off the Boeing 777 that was due to fly from Narita International Airport to Los Angeles after the brawl erupted before takeoff. “I will kill you!” a male passenger wearing a red Hawaiian shirt, is seen yelling in video footage filmed by another passenger. He is seen throwing punches at another male passenger, as other people on the flight try to escape the area, until ANA staff separate the two men. “The suspect, a US citizen, was drunk and arrested after he injured an ANA official following the fight,” a member of the airport police said. The man’s arrest was formally over his injuring the airline official, not the onboard brawl, an airport police spokesman said.

NORTH KOREA

US citizen detained

The government has confirmed the detention of a US citizen for alleged acts of hostility aimed at overthrowing the government. The Korean Central News Agency says officials “intercepted” Kim Sang-dok at Pyongyang International Airport on April 22 and a detailed investigation into his alleged crime is under way. Kim had been in the country to teach accounting at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.