Agencies

CANADA

Defense minister apologizes

Minister of Defense Harjit Sajjan apologized in Parliament on Monday for claiming to have been the “architect” of the country’s largest battle in Afghanistan. Sajjan repeatedly said sorry for what he called a “mistake” while being grilled by opposition lawmakers about his remark last month during a speech in India. The battle involving Canada’s Operation Medusa was planned and executed in 2006 by Major General David Fraser, who was responsible for all NATO forces in southern Afghanistan. At the time of the operation, Sajjan was a major in Afghanistan, a much lower rank.

BRAZIL

Indigenous tribe attacked

More than a dozen members of an indigenous tribe were injured in a dispute over land in the north, including at least one whose hands were hacked off, according to reports from indigenous rights groups on Monday. The Indigenous Missionary Council said members of the Gamela community were leaving land recently reclaimed from cattle ranchers in Maranhao State when they were attacked on Sunday afternoon by dozens of men armed with guns, knives and clubs. No deaths were reported. Three remained hospitalized in the state capital, Sao Luis, with severe bullet wounds from the violence, according to the council and the Pastoral Land Commission.

UNITED STATES

Hearse full of dope found

Border Patrol agents working an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona said they stopped a hearse last weekend and found 30kg of marijuana inside a mahogany coffin. The multiple bricks of marijuana had an estimated street value of more than US$33,000, Border Patrol officials said on Monday. The hearse carrying the casket was stopped on Saturday evening on State Route 80 near Tombstone. Agents said the driver — a 28-year-old US citizen — gave inconsistent information and a canine unit was brought in to check the hearse. Drug-smelling dogs alerted agents despite several bags of manure that had been placed inside the casket in an attempt to conceal the marijuana odor.

UNITED KINGDOM

Missing surfer found

A surfer who went missing off the coast of Scotland has been found 21km from land after spending more than 30 hours in the water, coast guard officials said on Monday. The man, named by the BBC as 22-year-old Matthew Bryce from Glasgow, was reported missing after he set off to go surfing on Sunday morning from a beach near Campbeltown off the Scottish west coast, sparking a large search operation. He was finally located on Monday evening, still with his surfboard after being spotted by a rescue helicopter.

UNITED STATES

Jailers charged over death

A US jury on Monday recommended that seven jail employees be charged for cutting off water for seven days to an inmate who later died of dehydration. After deliberating for about two hours, the six jurors concluded that there was “probable cause” to charge the seven jail officers, NBC TV affiliate WTMJ reported. The death of Terrill Thomas, 38, dates to April 24 last year, in a Milwaukee County jail, where he was in a mental health unit. Thomas was deprived of water because the guards wanted to punish him for his behavior, according to testimony heard by the jurors. The man was held at the jail for opening fire on the highway and in the air in a casino, seriously injuring one person.