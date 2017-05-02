Agencies

UNITED STATES

Drinker kills one at party

A man holding a gun in one hand and a bottle of beer in the other on Sunday opened fire on people around a swimming pool in a San Diego, California, apartment complex, killing a woman and injuring eight other people before police shot him dead, media said. The man launched his attack at about 6pm during a birthday celebration in the complex in the University City section, NBC News’ San Diego affiliate reported. One resident, who identified himself as John, told KFMB-TV that he saw the gunman “sitting, drinking a beer in one hand with a gun out in the other” in the pool area. He said he and his wife saw “three people laying on the ground shot,” and one wounded victim trying to crawl to another to give assistance. Two police officers arrived and confronted the gunman, who exchanged gunfire with the officers before he was shot, the witness said. Some of the victims were taken away in cars to hospital before paramedics made it to the scene. The gunman was killed after pointing his weapon at police, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman told reporters. She did not identify the suspect or mention a possible motive.

VENEZUELA

Maduro gives away favors

President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday hiked wages and handed out hundreds of free homes amid his efforts to counter a strengthening protest movement seeking his removal. On his regular television show, Sundays With Maduro, the president ordered a 60 percent increase in the country’s minimum wage starting yesterday. It was the third pay increase he has ordered this year and the 15th since he became president in 2013. He also announced a special “economic war” bonus to retirees to make up for what he says are attempts by the opposition to sabotage the economy. He also repeated a pledge to hold gubernatorial elections soon, perhaps as early as this year.

CUBA

Castro attends last parade

The government’s traditional Workers’ Day parade yesterday was the last to be overseen by President Raul Castro — and the first without his late brother and revolutionary predecessor, Fidel Castro. The May 1 rally traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of Cubans into Havana’s Revolution Square in a sea of red, white and blue national flags, and portraits of Fidel Castro. However, he died in November last year and Raul Castro, after just more than a decade in power, has said he will step aside in February next year. Yesterday’s parade in Havana was expected to make a show of support for Venezuela’s leftist government, which is facing violent opposition protests, top Cuban labor union leader Ulises Guilarte said.

FRANCE

Macron visits memorial

Presidential candidate and former economics minister Emmanuel Macron on Sunday paid homage to the tens of thousands of French Jews killed in the Holocaust with a somber, simple message to voters: “Never again.” Chants of “Macron, President” mixed with tears of sorrowful remembrance as he visited the Holocaust Memorial in Paris, walking past panels bearing the names of those deported to death in Nazi camps, while Holocaust survivors and children of its victims looked on. It was the second time in three days that Macron visited a site tied to the nation’s wartime history, as he seeks to remind voters of the shame of its Nazi collaboration — and especially of the anti-Semitic past of his rival Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front party. The two face a presidential runoff on Sunday.