Agencies

JAPAN

Carrier to deploy today

Tokyo is to dispatch its biggest warship since World War II to protect a US supply ship into the western Pacific Ocean, media reports said yesterday. The helicopter carrier Izumo is to leave its home port of Yokosuka today. It is to be the first deployment — outside of troop exercises — to protect the US fleet since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded the nation’s military capabilities in 2015. Defense officials declined to comment on the reports.

GERMANY

Alleged Swiss spy arrested

A man suspected of spying for Switzerland was allegedly surveilling finance investigators involved in the purchase of data CDs on tax cheats, Die Welt reported yesterday. Prosecutors on Friday said a man identified only as Daniel M, 54, had been arrested for suspected espionage activities since 2012. Federal police also raided several residences and businesses around Frankfurt, they said. The newspaper said the man, who is thought to have worked for Swiss intelligence service NDB, was trying to identify investigators involved in the purchase of “tax cheat” CDs listing information on Germans with accounts at Swiss and Liechtenstein banks.

VENEZUELA

Call for more protests today

A opposition figure on Saturday called for more marches aimed at taking back the courts and the National Electoral Council that he said had been “hijacked” by President Nicolas Maduro. National Assembly Vice President Freddy Guevara urged the public to protest May Day today with marches to the Supreme Court and the council’s offices. “We want to summon all Venezuelans … to hit the dictatorship with a one-two punch,” he said.

AUSTRALIA

Police probe filmed threat

Police yesterday said that they were investigating a report that the eight-year-old son of a notorious Islamic State group fighter was filmed wearing a suicide vest and threatening to kill Australians. The footage was allegedly of the youngest son of Khaled Sharrouf, who in February became the first Australian to be stripped of his citizenship under anti-terrorism laws. Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph reported that the boy was recently filmed holding two guns and a knife and making threats as a voice off-camera asked him: “How do you kill an Australian?”

HUNGARY

Mixed messages from Orban

Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday told leaders of his center-right EU political group that he would comply with demands from Brussels to change measures branded an attack on academic freedom, the party said. However, Orban, speaking in Hungarian to domestic television viewers, said he was not climbing down and said he would “negotiate” with the EU executive in the coming months and “implement the final result.” “Nobody will set conditions for Hungary,” he told a news conference. On Wednesday, the EU executive gave Budapest a month to adapt a higher education law passed on April 4, saying it was not compatible with fundamental freedoms.

RUSSIA

Thousands present petitions

Thousands of people on Saturday lined up in cities nationwide to present letters of protest at government offices, the second widespread show of public discontent in two months. The protests, initiated by the Open Russia organization, centered on the public’s right to present letters listing grievances to the government.