Protesters storm Macedonian parliament

AP, SKOPJE

Chaos swept into the Macedonian parliament on Thursday as demonstrators stormed the building and attacked lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker, despite a months-old deadlock in efforts to form a new government.

Clashes over several hours injured 77 people, including 22 police officers and several lawmakers, authorities said.

Neighboring nations, along with the EU and US, expressed concern at the small Balkan nation’s escalating political crisis.

Dozens of protesters, some of them masked, broke through a police cordon after the opposition Social Democrats and parties representing Macedonia’s ethnic Albanian minority voted to name a new parliament speaker.

Many of the protesters were supporters of former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski, whose conservative party won elections in December last year, but did not get enough votes to form a government on its own.

He has been struggling to put together a coalition and his supporters have been holding nightly street rallies for two months across the nation to protest the political situation.

Shouting, hurling chairs and grabbing camera tripods abandoned by startled journalists, the protesters attacked lawmakers, including opposition leader Zoran Zaev, who was seen bleeding from the forehead.

TV footage showed a bloodied Zaev and other Social Democrat lawmakers surrounded by protesters waving national flags, shouting “traitors” and refusing to allow them to leave.

A tense standoff lasted several hours and hundreds of protesters swarmed through the parliament building.

Police said 30 lawmakers and a number of journalists who had been trapped inside were eventually evacuated safely.

After being initially overwhelmed, police fired flash grenades and clashed with protesters, expelling them from the building.

Lawmaker Ziadin Sela, who heads a small ethnic Albanian party, was the most seriously injured, police said.

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov went on television to appeal for calm, and “for reasonable and responsible behavior.”

In a brief address to the nation, Ivanov said he had summoned the leaders of the nation’s main political parties for a meeting yesterday.

The US embassy in Macedonia and senior EU officials condemned the violence, while neighboring Greece warned that Macedonia might be “sliding into deep political crisis.”

Zaev, 42, was later cheered by hundreds of supporters when he appeared with several lawmakers from his party outside Social Democratic headquarters in the capital, Skopje.

In a statement, the party accused rival conservatives of inciting the violence, and stirring “hatred and division” among the Macedonian people.

Macedonia has been without a government since the election. Coalition talks broke down over ethnic Albanian demands that Albanian be recognized as an official second language. One-fourth of Macedonia’s population is ethnic Albanian.

Amid the coalition negotiations, the Assembly of the Republic of Macedonia, as the Balkan nation’s parliament is known, has been deadlocked for three weeks over electing a new speaker.

Zaev suggested earlier in the day that a speaker could be elected outside normal procedures, an idea immediately rejected by the prime minister’s party as an attempted coup.

Zaev went ahead with the vote and a majority in parliament elected Talat Xhaferi, a former defense minister and member of the Albanian Democratic Union for Integration.