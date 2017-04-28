Agencies

HONG KONG

Nine activists arrested

Nine pro-democracy advocates were yesterday arrested over an anti-Beijing rally in November last year. “I believe the police have set out to arrest all street activists so they won’t dare to protest when [Chinese President] Xi Jinping (習近平) visits,” pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said. Two of those arrested belong to new pro-democracy party Demosisto, founded by Wong and Nathan Law (羅冠聰), who is now a legislator. Others include members of the pro-democracy party League of Social Democrats (LSD), as well as student or former student protesters. All nine protesters emerged from the territory’s Western police station in the afternoon and said they had been charged and released on bail. LSD chairman Avery Ng (吳文遠), who was charged with inciting others to cause disorder in public, said he would not back down.

NEW ZEALAND

Tourist survives shark attack

A French tourist yesterday survived a rare shark attack, suffering only moderate injuries, rescuers and locals said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was bodyboarding in the afternoon at Curio Bay in the South Island when the shark attacked her leg, St John Ambulance said. She was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department for treatment. Nick Smart, who runs the Caitlin Surf School, said the woman was in the water with friends when the shark attacked “out of nowhere.” He said the woman’s companions dragged her onto the beach and she remained calm as locals took her to a shelter, before applying pressure to her wound while awaiting a rescue helicopter.

ISRAEL

Cyberattack repelled

The government said it has repelled a large cyberattack on government offices and private citizens. The National Cyber Bureau at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday said that hackers posed as a “legitimate organization,” had targeted “about 120 organizations, government offices, public institutions and private citizens.” The Haaretz daily said the government believes the attack was directed by a foreign country with a group of hackers. It said the attack was aimed at infiltrating organizations involved in civilian research, development and “advanced technologies.”

IRAN

Border guards killed

Ten border guards were on Wednesday killed by Sunni militants in a cross-border attack on the frontier with Pakistan, Tasnim news agency reported. A militant group called Jaish al-Adl, or the Army of Justice, has claimed responsibility, the report said. “Ten border guards of Mirjaveh County in Sistan and Baluchestan Province were martyred in an ambush by the terrorists in the Pakistani border’s zero-point,” Tasnim said.

VIETNAM

Facebook commits to filters

The government said Facebook Inc has committed to work with it to prevent content that violates the country’s laws from appearing on its platform. In February, the nation complained about “toxic” anti-government and offensive content on Facebook and Google Inc’s YouTube, and pressured local companies to withdraw advertising until the social media firms found a solution. Facebook’s commitment came during a meeting between its head of global policy management Monika Bickert and Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan in Hanoi on Wednesday, a statement on the government’s Web site said.