FEATURE: Jewish community lives on in Muslim Indonesia

AFP, TONDANO, Indonesia

In a remote corner of the Indonesian archipelago, a modest synagogue stands in a tiny Jewish community that has found acceptance, despite rising intolerance in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

The red-roofed building on Sulawesi island is the only synagogue in the nation of 255 million people. There, unlike other parts of the country, the Jewish community feel safe to practice their faith openly.

“We can wear the kippah in the mall or anywhere we want, it’s not a problem,” Yobby Hattie Ensel, a Jewish leader from the nearby city of Manado, told reporters.

In Tondano, the “Shaar Hasyamayim” synagogue sits close to several churches, and residents of different religions live, work and worship alongside each other without incident.

Indonesia has long been praised for its moderate, inclusive brand of Islam — and this enclave of diversity is a testament to that.

However, across the archipelago, intolerance has risen as more conservative forms of Islam have become popular, driven by increasingly vocal hardline groups.

Tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and the Palestinians, spill over to Indonesia and deepen religious divides.

Outside the safe haven on Sulawesi, those who refuse to hide their faith have faced hostility.

Yaakov Baruch, an Orthodox Jew who runs the Tondano synagogue, said he was threatened with death in a Jakarta mall as he walked along with his pregnant wife.

“From a few floors up, they shouted at me: ‘Crazy Jew,’” he said, adding that the group of men then ran toward him and demanded he remove his skullcap.

“They said to me: ‘We don’t want you to use your kippah in this country. If you continue to use it, we’ll kill you,’” he said.

In 2013, the country’s only other synagogue in the city of Surabaya was demolished. It had been the site of anti-Israel protests for years, and was sealed off by hardliners in 2009 and left to decay.

Indonesian rabbi Benjamin Verbrugge says any flare-up of tensions in the Middle East provokes hostility toward the local faithful.

“Problems between Israelis and Palestinians are a liability for me — when someone is stabbed there, it makes me uneasy here,” he said.

Faced with such open hostility, the Jews in the capital worship in secret.

Last month, Verbrugge, head of the United Indonesian Jewish Community (UIJC), held celebrations for the festival of Purim, traditionally one of the most joyous days in Judaism’s calendar, hidden in a small hotel room with a handful of fellow worshipers.

The UIJC estimate there are about 200 practicing the faith in the country, believed to be the descendants of traders from Europe and Iraq who came to Asia to trade.

The organization was set up to bring the nation’s Jews together.

The Jewish population in Indonesia is believed to have peaked at about 3,000 in the years before World War II, said Rotem Kowner, a professor from the University of Haifa in Israel.

That those remaining are scattered across the archipelago means Verbrugge has to defy rules that forbid Jews from using electrical gadgets on the Sabbath to lead group prayers via the Line messaging app.

The small community also faces more practical challenges, such as kosher food not being widely available in Indonesia, said Phinechas, a local convert to Judaism.

“I try my best to be a good Jew, but I can’t manage it 100 percent,” he added.