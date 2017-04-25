Agencies

UNITED STATES

More executions planned

Arkansas is rushing to execute a slew of prisoners this week before its cache of lethal drugs run out at the end of the month. What began as a macabre plan to put eight convicted murderers to death in 11 days has seen one prisoner executed — Ledell Lee — on Thursday last week and four win reprieves. However, with the clock still ticking, Arkansas authorities were planning to administer lethal injections yesterday to Marcel Williams and Jack Jones. One more execution is scheduled for Thursday: Kenneth Williams, whose lawyers say he is intellectually disabled.

AMERICAN SAMOA

Pence encourages troops

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday addressed about 200 soldiers during a refueling stop in Pago Pago. Pence said that these are “challenging times” in the Asia-Pacific and told the troops that President Donald Trump’s administration was seeking a large increase in military funding. He also dedicated a sign that will greet visitors at a veterans’ clinic. Pence met with local officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia-Pacific region that included a stop along the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.

GUATEMALA

Farmer wins Goldman prize

Farmer and activist Rodrigo Tot has been awarded the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize for work in his homeland. It is an honor that comes after two previous Latin American winners have been murdered in the past year. The diminutive, soft-spoken evangelical pastor is being recognized for defending his indigenous Q’eqchi community’s lands against a mining company and the government. Goldman praised what it calls Tot’s “intrepid leadership of his people and defense of their ancestral land.” It said that had come at a great personal cost to Tot: In 2012, one of his sons was shot dead in “an assassination that was passed off as a robbery.” Tot said he considered the award to be a recognition of the community’s struggle to defend its land and resources.

VENEZUELA

Maduro supporter dies

A woman wounded while participating in Thursday’s pro-government march died on Sunday, an official said, raising the death toll in three weeks of unrest to 21. Almelina Carrillo, 47, succumbed to injuries suffered when she was struck in the head by a bottle thrown from a building during the march in Caracas, state ombudsman Tarek Saab said on Twitter. The nation has seen near-daily protests since the beginning of the month, with opponents of President Nicolas Maduro demanding his ouster. Anti-government protests scheduled for yesterday urged demonstrators to block roads in a bid to grind the country to a halt.

UNITED STATES

Fire victim expected to live

Authorities said a man who escaped a deadly house fire that killed five people, including three children, is expected to survive. The New York Police Department said early yesterday that the man was being treated at a local hospital. He was not identified. The victims of Sunday afternoon’s fire in Queens Village neighborhood were two boys, aged 2 and 10; two girls, aged 16 and 17; and a 20-year-old woman. Their names have not been disclosed pending notification of their families. Officials are still trying to piece together who the victims are, and how or if they were all related. There is no immediate theory on what started the blaze.