Space, the final frontier for Earth’s crude oil giants

Bloomberg

The Middle East has an outsized impact on energy here on Earth. One analyst thinks some regional powerhouses might leverage that role into the development of natural resources in space.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are developing space programs and investing in nascent private space commodity initiatives, said Tom James, a partner of Singapore-based energy consultant Navitas Resources.

Doing so could give them a foothold in building extraterrestrial reserves of water — a substance likely to fuel travel within space — and other resources that could be used for in-space manufacturing.

“Water is the new oil of space,” James said. “Middle East investment in space is growing as it works to shift from an oil-based to a knowledge-based economy.”

Prospecting satellites can be built for tens of millions of US dollars each and an asteroid-harvesting spacecraft could cost US$2.6 billion, in line with mining operations on Earth, Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts, including Noah Poponak, said in an April 4 research note.

Most resources would be processed and used in space, although it might be economic to ship some commodities like platinum back to Earth, James and Goldman said.

“Space mining is still a long way from commercial viability, but it has the potential to further ease access to space,” Poponak wrote. “Water and platinum group metals that are abundant on asteroids are highly disruptive from a technological and economic standpoint.”

Navitas expects companies to launch satellites searching for rare gases and metals in asteroids within five years, with actual mining happening within eight.

A single asteroid might contain 175 times more platinum than the Earth mines in a year, Goldman said, citing a project associated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. That much platinum could be worth between US$25 billion and US$50 billion, although it would likely crater the market for the metal.

“You could go massively short on platinum and then show up at settlement with an asteroid, but you probably could only do that once,” James said in an interview after a presentation at the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute. “I don’t think the counterparty would take that trade a second time.”

In the long term, most of the commodities mined in space would stay in space to power a low-orbit space economy built around satellites and space stations, James said.

In that scenario, water accumulated in space would become valuable as it could be used for rocket fuel for interstellar voyages. The substance is too heavy and costly to transport from Earth.

Water could be used as a propellant in space or split into hydrogen and oxygen, and then recombined and combusted. Asteroid mining company Deep Space Industries has developed a thruster that heats water into a steam propellant, according to Goldman.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia already have space programs, with the Saudis signing a pact with Russia in 2015 for cooperation on space exploration, according to a report from Arab News. Abu Dhabi is an investor in Richard Branson’s space tourism venture, Virgin Galactic.

In addition to money, the Middle East has geography on its side.

The closer a country is to the equator, the more surface velocity there is from spinning around the Earth’s axis, meaning spaceships need to burn less fuel to exit the atmosphere. That benefits some Middle Eastern nations as launch sites, James said.