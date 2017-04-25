Ex-Fox anchor accuses Ailes of harassment

NY Times News Service

Fox News on Sunday faced new sexual harassment allegations as Alisyn Camerota, a former anchor, accused former Fox News chief Roger Ailes of saying “grossly inappropriate” things to her and once inviting her to a hotel room when she asked for new opportunities at work.

Ailes was ousted in July last year from the network he built into a conservative media powerhouse after multiple employees, including former anchor Gretchen Carlson, accused him of sexual harassment.

Camerota added her voice to that chorus during an interview on the CNN show Reliable Sources.

“Yes, Roger Ailes did sexually harass me,” she said.

“I remember being in Roger’s office saying I wanted more opportunities, and he said: ‘Well, I would have to work with you — I would have to work with you really closely — and it may require us getting to know each other better, and that might have to happen away from here. And it might have to happen at a hotel. Do you know what I am saying?’” Camerota said.

Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Ailes, denied Camerota’s claims in a statement to CNN.

“These are unsubstantiated and false allegations,” Estrich said. “Mr Ailes never engaged in the inappropriate conversations she now claims occurred, and he vigorously denies this fictional account of her interactions with him and of Fox News’ editorial policy.”

Ailes resigned from Fox News after a law firm hired by 21st Century Fox, the network’s parent company, took statements from at least six women who said he had behaved inappropriately toward them. However, the network’s sexual harassment problems did not go away when he did.

Bill O’Reilly, a two-decade fixture at the network and the host of its most popular program, was forced out last week after a New York Times investigation found that Fox or O’Reilly had paid five women about US$13 million to settle harassment claims against him. Public protests, some outside Fox’s New York office, led to an advertiser revolt.

O’Reilly has not appeared on television in almost two weeks, but was set to make his first on-air comments since his firing on his podcast, No Spin News, yesterday.

An advertisement for the podcast, which requires a paid subscription, appeared on his personal Web site, declaring: “Monday. The No Spin News returns.”

Camerota, now with CNN, said she had decided to ignore Ailes’ advances in an attempt to forge ahead with her career, but she soon began to suffer “emotional harassment” at the hands of her boss.

She said Ailes would angrily “boom and bellow” at her when he thought she was failing to inject conservative commentary into her news reports.

“He targeted me because he sort of figured out early on that I didn’t share his worldview,” said Camerota, adding that she did not want to include a political slant in her reporting.

She said Ailes repeatedly told her: “You could be a real role model and a real star if only you could sound conservative.”

Camerota said that she was hopeful the departure of Ailes and O’Reilly meant Fox News might develop a stricter attitude toward sexual harassment.

Ailes’s behavior “certainly had an impact in terms of the culture and the feeling there,” she said.

“Roger was the king, and obviously everything trickled down from him,” Camerota said. “So when he said grossly inappropriate things about women’s bodies, there was a feeling there that that’s more appropriate and you’re not going to get in trouble for that.”