Man has lucky escape after snorkeling into 2m-long crocodile in Australia

AFP, SYDNEY

A man who accidently snorkeled headfirst into a crocodile in northern Australia escaped with minor injuries as wildlife officers yesterday worked to track down the reptile.

The croc, measuring up to 2m, “reacted defensively” when the swimmer “inadvertently” swum into it on Sunday near Lizard Island in Queensland State.

“The man suffered minor cuts and abrasions to his head and was treated for his non-life threatening injuries on the island,” an Australian Department of the Environment spokesperson said.

“Wildlife officers are traveling to the area and will search the area for the crocodile responsible,” the spokeperson added.

The waters surrounding Lizard Island are a known hotspot for crocs with signs in the area cautioning swimmers of the threat.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a crocodile was found decapitated near Innisfail in Queensland, prompting authorities to warn it was illegal to kill the reptiles.

“Based on an initial inspection, the 4m animal appears to have been deceased for some time,” the department spokesperson said.

“[The Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection] would like to remind the public that it is illegal to deliberately interfere with, harm or kill crocodiles without authorization,” it said.

Last month a fisherman was killed by a crocodile near Innisfail, while a teenager was lucky to escape with only two broken bones when a croc latched onto his arm after he jumped into a river in the area.

Repeated attacks have led to calls from some parts of the community for a cull of the animals, but the state government has so far resisted, saying it would have little effect on the animals’ behavior and give people a false sense of security.

People can be fined up to A$27,425 (US$20,747) for killing a crocodile, which are protected.