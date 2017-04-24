AfD to announce campaign team

AFP, COLOGNE, Germany

Germany’s anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) is scheduled to wrap up a fractious party congress today by choosing the team to lead it into Germany’s September general election, after it dramatically sidelined its most prominent personality.

The AfD’s telegenic co-leader Frauke Petry had already announced last week she would not join the campaign squad, after weeks of bitter infighting between populists and more radical, hard-right forces.

Petry, 41, a former chemist who is pregnant with her fifth child, was handed a further setback on Saturday at the gathering in the western city of Cologne, which drew tens of thousands of protesters.

The about 600 delegates rejected her call to adopt a more moderate-sounding realpolitik program intended to shut down the party’s more extremist voices, including those who have attacked Germany’s Holocaust remembrance culture.

Top-selling daily Bild called delegates’ decision to not even debate her motion a “crushing blow” for Petry, who expressed bitterness on the sidelines of the meeting.

“I will step aside during the campaign, as that’s what the party congress apparently wants,” Petry said, while pledging to remain party co-chairwoman “for now.”

“As long as the party is not willing to say in what direction it wants to go, a team will have to lead the campaign that can deal with this indecision better than I can,” she said.

The AfD has seen its support plummet as the refugee influx to Germany has slowed in recent months after German Chancellor Angela Merkel let in more than 1 million asylum seekers since 2015.

The party, now represented in 11 of Germany’s 16 states, aims to sign off on a program that would pave the way for it to enter the national parliament for the first time in its four-year history.

It includes calls to stop family unification of refugees already in Germany, strip immigrants convicted of “significant crimes” of their German passports and declare Islam incompatible with German culture.

Petry’s chief rival, 76-year-old Alexander Gauland, a hardline defector from Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, had urged delegates to defeat her realpolitik motion, calling it “divisive.”

However, even Gauland, who was widely mentioned as a candidate to join the AfD campaign team, expressed regret that Petry, who is very popular with the party’s base, will not be front-and-center on the campaign trail.