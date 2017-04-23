Agencies

VIETNAM

Villagers take hostages

The mayor of Vietnam’s capital has met with representatives from a village on the outskirts of the city trying to secure the release of more than a dozen policemen and officials who villagers have been holding hostage over a land dispute. The standoff began one week ago when police clashed with villagers who say that their farmland was illegally taken for sale by a military-run telecoms company. Nearly a dozen villagers were arrested. Villagers then took as many as 38 policemen and officials hostage. So far, 16 have been released and three managed to escape. The state-run online newspaper Vnexpress said about 50 village representatives were selected for talks yesterday with Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung at the village government building.

UNITED STATES

Women good liars: lawyer

A defense lawyer is being criticized for telling a Tennessee jury that women are “especially good” at lying “because they’re the weaker sex.” The Commercial Appeal in Memphis reported a jury on Friday found wealthy businessman Mark Giannini not guilty of three counts of rape. The newspaper said the woman he was accused of raping left crying and screaming. Attorney Steve Farese made the comments during closing arguments in the case. Giannini had been accused of raping the woman when she came to his house for a job interview. Farese maintains that the sex was consensual and has questioned the woman’s credibility. Memphis Area Women’s Council executive director Deborah Clubb called Farese’s comments “absolutely despicable.” Farese told the newspaper that his job “is not to care if anybody gets offended” and “smart people will see it for what it is.”

UNITED STATES

Hoverboard dentist charged

Prosecutors said an Alaska dentist charged with Medicaid fraud pulled a sedated patient’s tooth while riding a hoverboard. Seth Lookhart was charged with 17 counts of Medicaid fraud after prosecutors say he billed Medicaid US$1.8 million last year for intravenous sedation used in procedures that did not call for it. Prosecutors said in an indictment that investigators found a video on Lookhart’s smartphone of him riding a hoverboard while extracting a sedated patient’s tooth. They said he texted the video to his office manager and joked that it was a “new standard of care.” Prosecutors said investigators contacted the patient and she told them she was unaware that Lookhart was riding the hoverboard while operating on her. Lookhart’s office manager is also charged in the case.

UNITED STATES

‘Dreamers’ doubt Trump

Young immigrants protected by executive action from deportation say they will not “rest easy,” even if President Donald Trump said they should. Nearly 800,000 people who were brought to the nation as children and are living in the country illegally qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. They have been dubbed “dreamers.” Trump on Friday told reporters that his administration is “not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals.” However, many said those comments would not assuage their fears, particularly after the recent deportation of a 23-year-old immigrant who qualified for deferred deportation. Juan Escalante is a 28-year-old who was brought to the US from Venezuela aged 11. “I don’t think anyone should feel comforted,” he told reporters on Friday.