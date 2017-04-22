EU would welcome UK back, Tajani says

The Guardian

The president of the European Parliament has said Britain would be welcomed back with open arms if voters change their minds about Brexit on June 8, challenging British Prime Minister Theresa May’s claim that “ there is no turning back” after Article 50.

Speaking after a meeting with the British prime minister in Downing Street, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said that her triggering of the departure process last month could be easily reversed by the remaining EU members if there was a change of British government after the general election and that it would not even require a court case.

“If the UK, after the election, wants to withdraw [Article 50], then the procedure is very clear,” Tajani said in an interview. “If the UK wanted to stay, everybody would be in favor. I would be very happy.”

He also threatened to veto any Brexit deal if it does not guarantee in full the existing rights of EU citizens in Britain and said this protection would forever be subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Both are potential sticking points for May, who has promised to end the free movement of EU citizens and rid Britain forever of interference by the European Court of Justice, but the European Parliament must ratify any Brexit deal agreed by negotiators before it can be completed.

Lawyers are divided on whether Britain can unilaterally change its mind about leaving the EU and are bringing a test case to establish the legal reversibility of Article 50, but Tajani spelled out a process by which a simple political decision by other member states would be sufficient.

“If tomorrow, the new UK government decides to change its position, it is possible to do,” Tajani said. “The final decision is for the 27 member states, but everybody will be in favor if the UK [decides to reverse Article 50].”

Though stressing that the decision was a matter for the British electorate alone to consider, Tajani’s intervention pointedly contradicted those who argue that the upcoming general election is not a second chance to consider exiting the EU.

“Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back,” May said on Tuesday as she called for a snap election and promised to strengthen the government’s mandate for pursuing Brexit on any terms.

Tajani said he had a largely positive discussion with the prime minister during their first one-on-one meeting on Thursday, yet he warned that the European Parliament would veto the entire deal if Britain does not agree to the preservation of all rights of the estimated 3 million EU citizens already settled in Britain and the 1.2 million Britons in Europe.

“We will vote against [it],” he said, adding that he wanted “a clear framework [on EU citizens] in the next months” agreed at a political level. Negotiators would then work on the technical details covering issues such as reciprocal pensions, health and other issues, a process that is likely to be prolonged.

He also moved to allay fears among campaigners that if May wins the election she would try to block future rights of those settled in Britain, specifically the rights of French, Polish or other EU citizens to have family members join them.

This is a right EU citizens have been campaigning to protect as it accommodates future care of widowed parents.