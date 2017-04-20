Agencies

INDIA

BJP leaders to face trial

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered four senior leaders of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stand trial over a 1992 attack on an ancient mosque that sparked Hindu-Muslim violence that killed thousands. A lower court had earlier dropped conspiracy charges against the four. Hindu groups say the 16th-century Babri Mosque in Ayodha was built after a temple dedicated to the Hindu god King Ram was destroyed by Muslim invaders. Hindu fundamentalists with pickaxes and crowbars razed the structure to the ground in December 1992. The four party leaders are accused of making inflammatory speeches that incited thousands of their followers who had camped out in Ayodhya ahead of the Dec. 6 attack on the mosque. The four — L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh — have said that the mosque’s demolition was a spontaneous eruption by angry Hindu activists. Singh, currently a provincial governor and immune from prosecution, is to go on trial after his term ends.

RUSSIA

Search on after ship sinks

A cargo ship carrying grain capsized yesterday during a storm in the Black Sea and one of the 12 crew members on board has been rescued, emergency services said. A search was under way for the remaining crew members, but emergency services said that high waves and strong winds were hampering the operation. The marine transport agency said that the crew of the Turkish-owned Heroes of Arsenal included nine Ukrainians, two Russians and one Georgian, Tass news agency reported. The rescued sailor was from Ukraine. The ship left the port city of Azov loaded with grain and capsized near the Kerch Strait. The vessel was carrying up to 30 tonnes of oil products in its hold, raising concerns of environmental damage, Tass reported.

UNITED STATES

Russian jets near Alaska

Two Russian long-range bombers flew about 160km off the Alaskan coast on Monday night, the first time since President Donald Trump took office that Moscow has sent warplanes so close to the nation, the military said on Tuesday. The two Tu-95 Bear bombers flew off Kodiak Island, within a 200-mile (322km) area called the air defense identification zone. The bombers’ approach prompted the air force to scramble two F-22 stealth jets and an E-3 airborne early-warning plane to intercept the Russian planes, said 1st Lieutenant Lauren Hill, a spokeswoman for the North American Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado. After the US jets flew alongside the Russian bombers for several minutes, the Russian planes broke off and headed back to their base in eastern Russia, Hill said.

PHILIPPINES

Bus accident toll rises to 31

The death toll from a bus that plunged into a ravine rose to 31 with signs that overloading contributed to the crash, a police official said yesterday. Tuesday’s accident, which saw the bus come off a winding road to fall 24m into a ravine in the upland province of Nueva Ecija, also left 46 people injured, with four still in a critical condition, Senior Superintendent Antonio Yarra said. “The wheel burst and that caused the bus to fall into ravine. It seems that it was overloaded. Because of the overloading, it was beyond the capacity of the wheel to hold,” the provincial police chief said. He said a count determined there were 77 passengers on board, higher than earlier estimates. He declined to say who might be held responsible as the investigation was ongoing.