Japan drawing up plans in case of Korean crisis

AP, TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday said that his government is drawing up contingency plans in case a crisis on the Korean Peninsula sends an influx of refugees to Japan.

Abe told a parliamentary session that the government is formulating measures including protecting foreigners, landing procedures, building and operating shelters and screening asylum seekers.

Abe’s disclosure came in response to a question that had been occasionally asked in the past, but is now more realistic than ever with North Korea’s missile capability rapidly advancing and tension with the US rising.

The government has been also working on evacuation plans for about 60,000 Japanese from South Korea in case of a crisis.

Abe reiterated that pressure, not only dialogue, is necessary in dealing with North Korea’s missile and nuclear threat.

“Needless to say, diplomatic effort is important to maintain peace. But dialogue for the sake of having dialogue is meaningless,” he told lawmakers.

“We need to apply pressure on North Korea so they seriously respond to a dialogue’’ with the international community, the prime minister said, adding that China and Russia need to play more constructive roles on the issue.

Abe told parliament he would exchange views on North Korea with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they hold a summit meeting later this month

Later in the day, key ministers of Abe’s National Security Council met to analyze the latest development in North Korea and discuss Japanese responses, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who attended the meeting, said without elaborating further.

The council members on Friday discussed how to deal with a possibility that armed North Korean soldiers pretending to be refugees may try to enter Japan, Kyodo News reported.

According to one scenario, a US military action sends a massive number of North Korean refugees to the Japanese coast in boats, but some armed soldiers hiding among them could plot terrorist activities after landing, Kyodo said.

Japan’s government is considering dispatching commercial or military aircraft and vessels to South Korea in case Japanese nationals need to be evacuated.

However, critics say sending military aircraft and vessels is a sensitive issue for South Korea because of its bitter memories of Japanese military aggression and colonization.

Additional reporting by Reuters