Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Wall run sparks lawsuit

A man has launched legal action after coming off second-best to a virtual Cathy Freeman in an interactive exhibit. Visitors to Melbourne’s Scienceworks museum are invited to pit themselves against a simulation of the Olympic 400m gold medalist on a 10m dual-lane track. When Dean Smith gave it a go in June last year, he ran into a wall, severely injuring himself. Fairfax reported that Smith was now suing the Museums Board of Victoria, which operates the museum in Spotswood, for negligence for unspecified damages. “All these little things made me think I could beat her, I got a bit competitive, thinking: ‘I can take on Cathy Freeman,’” he told Fairfax. “Then when I was 30cm from the wall, I saw what was going to stop me.” In a writ lodged in the Victorian Supreme Court last week, he said that the museum had failed to prevent the risk of injury and that the track was poorly lit and should not have led to a wall. In his statement of claim, he said he had fractured one vertebra and crushed another one; fractured an occipital bone and a rib; and lost feeling in his arms, hands and fingers in the incident. He had a psychiatric disorder and subsequently had a stroke, he said.

UNITED STATES

Manhunt ends at campsite

Jeffrey Gorn, a retired school counselor, provided the break in the case of Joseph Jakubowski, alerting investigators to a man he found camping on his property about 200km northwest of Janesville, Wisconsin. A hunt for Jakubowski was launched after authorities said he broke into a gun store on April 4 and sent a threatening 161-page manifesto to the White House. “Make no mistake, what could’ve happened here was a mass shooting. That was our concern,” said Janesville Police Chief David Moore. Law enforcement officers arrested Jakubowski at 6am on Friday after setting a perimeter around him overnight. Milwaukee-based FBI special agent Justin Tolomeo said officers recovered five guns, multiple boxes of ammunition, a sword and containers of flammable liquid, as well as a protective vest and helmet. Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said that Jakubowski “surrendered without incident. There was no use of force.” Gorn told reporters that Gorn said he was “off the grid.” Gorn said: “I told him you’re not too far off the grid. You’re on my grid.”

UNITED STATES

‘Witch’ sentenced for abuse

An Oklahoma City woman accused of terrorizing her seven-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch has been sentenced to life in prison. Geneva Robinson, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three consecutive life terms, the Oklahoman reported. She pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse in February. Robinson, who dressed as “Nelda” to scare her granddaughter, admitted to scratching the girl’s neck, striking her face, hitting her hand with a rolling pin and cutting her hair while she slept, according to court records.

UNITED STATES

Carrier completes trials

Newport News Shipbuilding said the USS Gerald R. Ford, the first of the navy’s next generation of aircraft carriers, has completed the builder’s sea trials. Company vice president Rolf Bartschi told the Virginian-Pilot that the carrier spent a week at sea undergoing tests of its systems with navy representatives aboard. Those trials concluded on Friday. Construction on the US$12.9 billion carrier began in 2009, meeting cost overruns and delays.