Agencies

JAPAN

Arrest made after girl’s death

Police have arrested a local man in connection with the death of a nine-year-old Vietnamese girl near Tokyo, weeks after her body was found near a trench. Chiba prefectural police yesterday said that they arrested 46-year-old real-estate salesman Yasumasa Shibuya on suspicion that he abandoned the girl’s body in Aiko City. Police are continuing to investigate him in the girl’s murder and say he has been silent about the case. Japanese media said Shibuya headed a parents’ association at the school the girl attended. The body of Le Thi Nhat Linh was found on March 26, two days after she disappeared on her way to school.

UNITED STATES

Easter Sunday threat probed

Authorities said they were investigating a letter purportedly sent by fugitive Joseph Jakubowski that threatens violence at Wisconsin churches on Easter Sunday tomorrow. Police in Waukesha County say the letter was sent through the Postal Service and mentions churches in the Sussex area, about 40km northwest of Milwaukee. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the letter was being analyzed and “its authenticity is in question.” A search has been under way since police said Jakubowski robbed a gun store in Janesville, Wisconsin on April 4. They have warned that the fugitive is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him. Earlier, WTMJ-TV posted 35 pages of handwritten documents to its Web site that it said were verified as Jakubowski’s writings by an unidentified law enforcement official. The documents called the government a band of terrorists controlled by churches, saying: “We need to spill their blood.”

UNITED STATES

Restaurant appeals for cows

A California Chick-fil-A franchise is waiting for its cows to come home after thieves absconded with three mascot costumes from a storage shed this week. The shop on Tuesday posted news on Facebook of the Sunday night theft from a store in the city of Folsom. The post pleaded with customers to help find the kidnapped cows. James Daack, the store’s hospitality director, on Thursday said they just want the cows back with no questions asked. “We’re hoping that through us reaching out in numerous ways, that the people who took the cows will come to their senses and bring the cows back to us,” he said. “We’re hoping it’s a prank.” The Chick-fil-A fast food chain based in Georgia specializes in chicken sandwiches. Its ads feature spelling-challenged cows that urge customers to “Eat Mor Chikin.” Folsom police were investigating. Police Sergeant Andrew Bates said he expects the cow costumes to turn up given the media attention. “It’s not like somebody can dress up for Halloween in that and it’s not money that someone can spend,” he said.