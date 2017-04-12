Agencies

GERMANY

Car doused in manure

One can only imagine the expletives uttered by a Bavarian driver and his teenage daughter after a farmer accidentally filled their convertible with a trailer full of manure. Police said the incident happened on Saturday near the town of Altomuenster, about 30km northwest of Munich. The father, 52, and his daughter, 14, were parked by the roadside when a tractor pulling a trailer of liquid manure swung in their direction. The maneuver sent the entire load pouring into their Renault convertible, covering the occupants from head to toe with slurry. Nobody was injured, police said in a statement on Monday.

MEXICO

Ice cream treats for dogs

Dogs with a sweet tooth can finally satisfy their ice cream cravings — at the Don Paletto parlor in Mexico City. Owners can satisfy their pets’ sweet cravings at the shop, which offers a variety of frozen cone and lollipop treats especially made for the animals. Made of natural yogurt and lactobacilli bacteria, it can help digestion while normal ice cream can cause pain and diarrhea in dogs, shop owner Mauricio Montoya said. The food is also safe for humans, he said.

UNITED STATES

Stun an officer for charity

A police union in Louisiana is raffling off a grand prize that has shocked some: the use of a stun gun on one of its officers. DeRidder Police Chief John Gott said officers themselves suggested one of their own be stunned on Saturday to raise funds for the department’s Christmas toy drive. “They are willing to do whatever it takes ... to purchase toys for local families in need,” Gott told the American Press of Lake Charles. Gott said a certified instructor will shoot the stun gun under controlled conditions, showing what officers must endure in training.

UNITED STATES

Worker sues Kentucky

A state worker has sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, alleging sex discrimination and claiming that someone defecated in her office and urinated on her chair. Sandy Sizemore Jackson is seeking compensation and punitive damages in the lawsuit she filed last week in the Franklin County Circuit Court. Jackson said she was overlooked for promotions in favor of men who were less qualified than her, and when she complained about it, she said her supervisors retaliated by transferring her to a doublewide trailer with one bathroom to be shared with three men. Jackson said janitors twice had to clean up feces from her office floor. In March 2015, she said someone urinated on her chair. Jackson did eventually get her promotion in December 2015. She was moved out of the double-wide trailer, which she said was infested with mold and made her sick.

UNITED STATES

Dead bat found in salad

Health authorities on Monday studied the remains of a dead bat discovered last week inside a prepackaged salad mix sold in Florida for possible traces of the rabies virus. The Fresh Express company, a subsidiary of Chiquita Brands, announced a “precautionary recall of a limited number of cases” of their prepackaged Organic Marketside Spring Mix, which had been distributed to Walmart stores across the southwest. The company issued the recall on Saturday when it learned “that extraneous animal matter was allegedly found” in a salad container. The Centers for Disease Control and Preventionsaid it was working with the Florida health department and the Food and Drug Administration “to support the investigation.