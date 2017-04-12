Malaysian minister urges North Korean fund transfer probe

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysia should investigate the possible transfer of funds to North Korea’s leadership, Malaysian Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nur Jazlan Mohamed said yesterday, after Reuters reported that the head of a local conglomerate had for years funneled cash to Pyongyang.

Reuters on Monday cited a North Korean defector as saying that Han Hun-il, the North Korean founder and chief executive of Malaysia Korea Partners (MKP), had funneled money to the Central Committee of the North Korean Workers’ Party, for the past two decades.

MKP’s bank subsidiary in Pyongyang is also under investigation by the UN for possible violations of sanctions barring foreign companies from setting up joint ventures with, or taking an ownership interest in, North Korean banks.

REPUTATION AT RISK

The reports risk damaging Kuala Lumpur’s reputation as a financial center, Nur Jazlan told reporters and called on the central bank to investigate if there had been any misuse of the country’s banking systems.

“We have to investigate if, among other things, North Korea was using the friendship with Malaysia as a conduit for illicit activities,” he said.

The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

POLICE PROBE

Malaysian police should conduct their own investigation into MKP and Han to determine if any crime had been committed, Nur Jazlan added.

Last month, Malaysian Police Inspector-General Khalid Abu Bakar said authorities would assist the UN in its investigation into MKP.

In February, Reuters reported that North Korea’s spy agency was running an arms export operation out of Malaysia.

Close ties with North Korea have come under scrutiny following the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader on Feb. 13 in Kuala Lumpur.