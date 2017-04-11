Agencies

CANADA

S Korean climbers die

Five veteran South Korean climbers fell to their deaths from a snow ledge that gave way near Vancouver, police said on Sunday. A hiker on Saturday afternoon contacted authorities about the collapse of the cornice on the peak of Mount Harvey, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Squamish, British Columbia, said in a statement. “The hiker stated there were footprints leading to the summit and was concerned for the safety [of] anyone who was in the area. The Squamish Search and Rescue were notified and “it was determined that there were five hikers unaccounted for and believed to be in the area where the avalanche had occurred,” the RCMP said. On Sunday, the bodies were found about 500m from the mountain’s peak.

UNITED STATES

Judge to rule on executions

Arkansas is preparing to execute seven death row inmates in 11 days because it wants to carry out the sentences before its supply of an execution drug expires on May 1. Eastern District of Arkansas Court Judge Kristine Baker is this week to consider the legality of the aggressive plan. She must rule whether the plan to execute seven prisoners from Monday next week through April 27 would violate their rights to meaningful counsel and access to the courts.

MEXICO

Fugitive ex-official nabbed

Italian authorities on Sunday captured a fugitive former governor charged with drug smuggling, bank fraud, racketeering and money laundering, and are expected to extradite him in the next few days. Former Tamaulipas governor Tomas Yarrington was accused in 2013 by a US federal grand jury in Texas of taking millions of US dollars in bribes from the Gulf cartel and other traffickers. The attorney general’s office on Sunday said Yarrington’s arrest was made possible by an Interpol red notice. According to US authorities, beginning in 1998, Yarrington began taking bribes from the Gulf cartel and other traffickers, when he was mayor of Matamoros. Yarrington is one of several former politicians in President Enrique Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party accused of corruption.

UNITED KINGDOM

Honor for slain officer

Queen Elizabeth II gave permission for the coffin of police constable Keith Palmer, killed in last month’s attack in London, to lie in a chapel at parliament overnight on Sunday, an honor usually reserved for former government leaders. Palmer was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood inside the gates of parliament on March 22, shortly after Masood had plowed a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four. Palmer’s coffin, draped in a police flag, was brought to the 13th-century crypt Chapel of St Mary Undercroft, accompanied by police officers and family members. A funeral was scheduled for yesterday at Southwark Cathedral.

MACEDONIA

Dog poisonings protested

Hundreds of people gathered in the capital of Skopje on Sunday to protest a spate of stray dog poisonings in several cities around the nation. The sight of dozens of stray dogs dying in Skopje last month alone alarmed conservationists and animal welfare groups. Radmila Pesheva from the Anima Mundi protection group on Saturday called on authorities regulate the sale of poison and punish those poisoning stray dogs. The poisonings began about a month ago after a four-year-old boy died after being attacked by stray dogs near the town of Kicevo.