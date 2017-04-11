Tillerson dismisses idea of N Korean ‘regime change’

Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US was not interested in “regime change” in North Korea as US warships were diverted to waters near the country amid heightened tensions over its nuclear weapons program.

While the US wants a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, it has “no objective to change the regime in North Korea,” Tillerson said on Sunday on This Week program.

The country must stop all weapons testing before further diplomatic talks can take place, he said.

Kim Jong-un’s regime “has made significant advancements in delivery systems, and that is what concerns us the most,” he said.

When asked what message North Korea should take from the US strike on Syria last week, he said: “If you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken.”

The strike group sailing north includes the USS Carl Vinson, several guided-missile destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser, according to a statement on the Navy’s Web site. It had been scheduled to sail to Australia from Singapore.

“US Pacific Command ordered the Carl Vinson strike group north as a prudent measure to maintain readiness and presence in the Western Pacific,” Pacific Command spokesman Dave Benham said on Sunday.

“Third Fleet ships operate forward with a purpose: to safeguard US interests in the Western Pacific,” he said. “The No. 1 threat in the region continues to be North Korea, due to its reckless, irresponsible and destabilizing program of missile tests and pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability.”

US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, appearing on Fox News Sunday, said the diversion of the vessels toward the Korean Peninsula was a “prudent” move.

“North Korea has been engaged in a pattern of provocative behavior,” McMaster said. “This is a rogue regime that is now a nuclear-capable regime.”

McMaster said Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) agreed at their summit in Florida last week that “what must happen is the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Trump “has asked us to be prepared to give him a full range of options to remove that threat,” McMaster said.

A South Korean Ministry of National Defense spokesman yesterday said that the decision to divert the Carl Vinson will send a signal to North Korea that the US and its allies are fully prepared to defend against any provocation.

There is a rising possibility that Kim might conduct a nuclear or missile test as key anniversary dates loom, such as Saturday’s anniversary of the birthday of his grandfather, North Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung, ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun said at a news briefing.

Trump sent a message to North Korea and China during his meeting with Xi that he was willing to take action over Kim’s nuclear program, said Lee Ho-ryung, chief of North Korean studies at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses.

The South Korea Unification Ministry yesterday downplayed concerns that the US might consider a preemptive attack against North Korea.