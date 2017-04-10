Tension ramps up between Moscow and Washington

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump’s administration warned that it is ready to take further military action if the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad wages another chemical attack, even as this week’s missile strike ratcheted up tensions with Russia.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed the Syria situation during a telephone call on Saturday initiated by the US, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Facebook.

In the call, Lavrov told Tillerson the US move against Syrian government forces threatened the fight against terrorism and that Russia does not believe the Syrian military used chemical weapons, calling for a “thorough and impartial” investigation. Tillerson is to travel to Moscow on Wednesday, the US Department of State said.

The White House has not so far given the indication the US intends to intervene more broadly in Syria’s civil war after Thursday night’s bombing. Howeverm the contours of the West’s response might be shifting.

Tillerson said Russia was “complicit” in Syria’s use of chemical weapons or “incompetent” for having failed to keep its end of a 2013 agreement that was supposed to remove al-Assad’s chemical weapons stockpiles.

At the Pentagon, a military official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the US is assessing any information that would implicate the Russians knew or assisted in the latest poison-gas attack.

The US detected a drone, belonging either to the Syrian regime or Russia, flying above a nearby hospital as victims from the chemical attack poured in, the official said.

About five hours later, the drone returned overhead and the hospital was struck by a Russian-made fixed-wing aircraft, the official said, adding it was not clear who was operating the aircraft.

The US is interested in whether the hospital strike was done to potentially hide evidence of the chemical attack.