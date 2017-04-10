Explosive device defused in Oslo

AP, STAVANGER, Norway

Police said they neutralized an explosive device found in a busy area of downtown Oslo late on Saturday night, adding that they had arrested a suspect.

Oslo Police Chief Vidar Pedersen confirmed that the device, initially described as “bomb-like,” was an explosive.

The police Twitter account said it had been defused or neutralized.

Police would not give any details about the suspect.

The device was found on the street just outside the Groenland subway station and police swept through the area to remove people from bars and restaurants, Pedersen said.

“Every restaurant was being closed,” said 23-year-old Malin Myrvold, who witnessed the scene from a fourth-story window. “You could see cops in heavy armor going in every store and restaurant. We were trying to see what was going on. The police were screaming at us to get back inside and stay where we were.”

The Norwegian incident happened less than 1km from the government buildings that were damaged in a deadly bomb attack carried out by right wing extremist Anders Breivik in 2011. That bomb and a subsequent gun massacre killed a total of 77 people.