Agencies

INDIA

Avalanche kills soldiers

Three soldiers have died after avalanches struck a high-altitude army post in government-controlled Kashmir, an officer said yesterday, after heavy snowfall in the disputed Himalayan region. Multiple avalanches hit a post in Batalik near the Line of Control — the de facto border that divides Kashmir — on Thursday, burying five soldiers, an army spokesman said. “We launched rescue operations and two were rescued alive, but this morning three bodies were retrieved from under the snow,” Rajesh Kalia told reporters. Lower altitude areas have suffered heavy rains, prompting authorities to shut schools until tomorrow and close the region’s main highway over landslide fears. Officials said water levels began to recede yesterday after a halt in the rain.

MALDIVES

Opposition leader arrested

Police have arrested a leader of an opposition political party on a charge of plotting to overthrow the government. A joint opposition statement said Jumhooree Party leader and lawmaker Qasim Ibrahim was arrested on Thursday evening on charges of “attempting to influence no confidence motions against the speaker of parliament” and “plotting to overthrow the government.” The arrest came days after the government defeated a no-confidence motion against the speaker and thereby prevented the opposition bid to take control of the People’s Majlis. The opposition said the charges are “trumped-up” and demonstrate the willingness of President Abdulla Yameen’s government to “subvert state institutions in order to pursue and persecute anyone to who attempts to hold him accountable.”

NEW ZEALAND

English defends pizza recipe

Prime Minister Bill English yesterday defended his love of pizza topped with canned spaghetti and pineapple after the recipe sent fans of the Italian treat into an outraged frenzy. English earlier this week posted pictures of his unorthodox tastes on Facebook, saying he prepared the dish for his family. The Internet melted down faster than buffalo mozzarella as purists poured online scorn on his spaghetti speciality. US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel urged New Zealanders to “impeach that man immediately,” adding: “That is so offensive. That is an act of war. I think he just declared war on Italy, and maybe Hawaii too.” The Italian embassy declared a “vendetta” over the desecration, posting on Twitter a picture of the nation’s beloved pavlova dessert covered with salami. “Vendetta for PM’s pizza with tinned spaghetti and pineapple,” it said. English was unfazed by the criticism, saying his recipe might have cooked up strong opinions, but plenty of people were on his side. “Everywhere I go now I meet people who put spaghetti and pineapple on their pizza,” he told NewstalkZB.