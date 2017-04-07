Agencies

ARGENTINA

Unions vow strike

Unions yesterday vowed a general strike, drawing complaints from President Mauricio Macri as he prepares to host leaders and businesspeople for an economic forum. The strike threat raises pressure on Macri as he struggles to help the nation recover from recession ahead of mid-term legislative elections in October. Three major labor unions have called for a general stoppage, though it remains to be seen to what extent it will be followed. Macri said in a speech on Wednesday that the strike “does not help workers at all,” accusing unions of “mafia-like behavior.”

BRAZIL

Police strikes outlawed

The Supreme Court has ruled that police officers do not have the right to go on strike. The 7-3 ruling handed down on Wednesday afternoon said that strikes by military police officers who patrol the nation’s cities, federal police agents, civil police officers who conduct investigations and anyone else involved in public safety like firefighters, are unconstitutional.

UNITED STATES

Hammer suspect arrested

Authorities say a Virginia woman accused of using a hammer to smash a man’s car and boat at a gas station on Saturday last week before attacking him has been arrested. The Caroline County sheriff’s office said that 26-year-old Angela Jones was arrested on Wednesday in New Jersey. The sheriff’s office said witnesses saw Jones use a hammer to hit the car and boat it was towing. Authorities said she then attacked the man while referring to him as “rich” and “white.” Sheriff Tony Lippa told Masslive.com that Jones scratched and hit the man, but did not hit him with the hammer. The man and his wife told WTVR-TV in Richmond that they were driving from Florida to their home in Massachusetts when the incident happened. It was not immediately clear whether Jones had an attorney.

TURKEY

Militants killed in airstrike

F-16 warplanes on Wednesday launched airstrikes on Kurdish militants in the nation’s southeast, killing eight of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters, a provincial governor’s office said. PKK militants had opened fire on soldiers at a military outpost near the Iraqi border in the mountainous Cukurca area, triggering a clash between the two sides, the Hakkari governor’s office said in a statement. It said that the military had sent a drone to the area, which located the militants, before the F-16 jets carried out their strikes. One soldier was wounded in the clash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

PANAMA

Film distribution lamented

Latin America is producing ever more movies, but they are not being widely seen because of lack of foreign distribution, said Pituka Ortega told, the head of the nation’s International Film Festival said on Wednesday. “Latin American cinema is huge. There are countries with a consolidated industry and experience like Mexico, Argentina and Brazil,” but distribution is the biggest problem, because “while it’s great to produce, it’s futile” if audiences do not get to see the films, she said. “We can’t market like Hollywood, but we have to find a way to do so.” The comments were made on the last day of the week-long festival, which showcased more than 70 productions from 46 countries.